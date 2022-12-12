Biz Moves: Cake India, Team Pumpkin and Verve Media

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big businesses. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Cake India and Hyderabad Black Hawks

Havas Group India’s creative agency, Cake India has bagged the mandate of Hyderabad Black Hawks, one of the leading teams of Prime Volleyball League. Cake India has developed a new brand positioning and a season launch campaign activation. Further, the agency is also working with the players to build their brands in the context of the Prime Volleyball League. Cake India, which is a part of Havas Creative Group India was launched in July as India’s first creative agency specialising in sport, culture and entertainment. The agency will be integrated with Havas Village India, and will work closely with Shobiz Havas. The agency will also work closely with the Havas Sports and Entertainment vertical of Havas Media Group India.

Team Pumpkin and Vega Helmets

Team Pumpkin, an integrated digital marketing agency has retained the digital media mandate of Vega Helmets. The agency will continue to handle the brand’s social media management and performance marketing. Further, the mandate of the agency will also include being responsible for digital strategy, campaign ideation and execution. Last month, the agency bagged the social media mandate of BuddsBuddy by First Care, a baby products manufacturing firm. The other mandates that Team Pumpkin handles include social media and performance marketing mandate of Maple, an Apple Premium reseller company; the digital and creative mandate of Stovekraft, cooking appliances company; and the digital mandate of The-invERSITY, a financial literacy platform.

Verve Media and Bharat Alt Fuel

Integrated digital marketing agency Verve Media has bagged the creative mandate of Bharat Alt Fuel, an alternative fuel company. The role of the agency will be to employ creative strategies to generate brand awareness and recognition among its target audience via creative content. Through this mandate, the company aims to ramp up its presence on social media platforms.