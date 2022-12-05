comScore

Biz Moves: Big Trunk Communications, Storyboats, Social Beat

Keep up with all the key business wins and account movements.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2022 6:35 AM
Digital integrated marketing firm Big Trunk Communications has won the digital mandate for Yovan Longevity & Health Resorts New York where the agency will manage social media, search engine optimisation (SEO) and media campaigns for the brand.(Representative image via Unsplash)

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Big Trunk Communications and Yovan Longevity & Health Resorts New York

Digital integrated marketing firm Big Trunk Communications has won the digital mandate for Yovan Longevity & Health Resorts New York. As part of their mandate, the agency will manage social media, search engine optimisation (SEO) and media campaigns for the brand.

Storyboats and Ebro India

Indian branch of Ebro Foods International Group, Ebro India has awarded the creative mandate to Storyboats for its pasta brand Panzani where it will lead the launch of the brand’s two new offerings in the Indian market. The mandate, which was won following a multi agency pitch, will see Storyboats assist the brand in building its communication roadmap in the country.

Social Beat and Sanfe

Digital growth partner Social Beat won the social media marketing mandate for Sanfe, a feminine hygiene brand. The responsibility of the agency would include managing its social media content and strategy. Through this association, the company aims to strengthen its social media campaigns across the brand, its product categories and help widen its reach.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


