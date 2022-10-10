Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, The Womb and AVOW lock in new business

A round-up of the agencies who’ve scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

The Womb and Truecaller

Brand and creative agency The Womb has won the creative mandate for Truecaller, smartphone application company, where the agency will be responsible for the brand’s communication strategy. Further, the agency will also help the brand build its future business across India. India is the biggest market for Truecaller, which saw sales grow by 133 percent from January to June with 235.5 million monthly active users and 194.4 million daily active users.

Bharat Media Group and Eazeebox

Integrated marketing and communication agency Bharat Media Group has won the creative mandate for Eazeebox, a B2B electric e-commerce platform for FMEG electrical items for electric retailers. The account will see the agency conceptualise campaigns and execute the creative assets of the brand.

Bharat Media Group has been on a roll, adding new clients to its roster. The list includes the digital mandate of Skyfoam Mattresses, a mattress company; the creative mandate of consumer goods company Newell Brands’ Reynolds and Sharpie, and turning as the agency-on-record (AOR) for Super4, an Indian fantasy sports platform.

The Womb and Scaler

The Womb also won the creative mandate of Scaler, a tech upskilling startup. The mandate will see the agency foster its brand propositions with innovative and robust communication narratives. In September, Scaler had mentioned that they would hire 600 professionals by the end of December to meet the growing demand for skilled tech talent in the industry. They also added that they will expand its workforce by 35 percent. The hiring will take place across sales, and business enterprise operations teams.

AVOW and Xiaomi

App growth marketing company was on-boarded by Xiaomi, a Chinese consumer electronics company as its official core agencies for the entire regions of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), SEA (Southeast Asia), and LATAM (Latin America). AVOW will undertake the media sales activities for Xiaomi’s Ad Platform (Mi Ads). Further, the agency will manage a 360-degree execution of mobile ad campaigns on the platform. This includes media inventory buying, campaign set up, result measurement and campaign optimisation.