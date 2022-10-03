Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, Madison Media Alpha, Art-E Media Tech, Chimp&z and Liqvd Asia

A round-up of the agencies who’ve scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies. Newly established agency Bharat Media Group added three new clients to its roster, while Madison Media Alpha, Art-E Media Tech, Chimp&z and Liqvd Asia won new mandates after multi-agency pitches.

Bharat Media Group and Skyfoam

Bharat Media Group (BMeG), a 360-degree integrated marketing and communication agency, has won the media mandate of Skyfoam Mattresses LLP. The Group will steer Skyfoam’s entire media mandate, which includes planning, buying, and releasing.

The other accounts that the Group has won include the agency-on-record (AOR) for Super4, an Indian fantasy sports platform. The agency will oversee the integrated strategy and media mandate of the platform. Further, the Group also won the creative and strategic mandate for Newell Brands’ Reynolds and Sharpie. BMG will co-create the growth roadmap for both the businesses in the Indian market.

In August, Bharat Media Group had appointed Rohin Desai as the national media head.

Madison Media Alpha and Uncle Delivery

Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, won the media agency-on-record for Uncle Delivery, an on-demand delivery service. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The media agency will strategize and manage all forms of media including outdoor, digital, and traditional media.

In a report released by Recma this year in March, Madison Media ranks No. 1 in Vitality – (Vitality is based on Comp pitches, new business wins and losses), and Momentum (new Awards, Industry Share, Agency seniors).

In July, Shobhit Gaur rejoined Madison Digital as the vice president. Gaur will report to Vishal Chinchankar, chief executive officer of Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.

Art-E Media Tech and Indiamart

Full stack agency Art-E Media Tech has won the social media mandate of Indiamart, an online B2B marketplace. The agency won the mandate following a competitive multi-agency pitch, and will be in-charge of Indiamart’s social media strategy, influencer marketing, strategy formulation, and media buying.

Two weeks ago, Amit Dhawan had joined the agency as the chief executive officer and partner. The other accounts that the agency has won include the digital mandate for brands like Pidilite Industries and Hisense, and digital and creative mandate for Biker’s.

Chimp&z and Tata Steel Foundation

Chimp&z has won the digital and creative mandate for Tata Steel Foundation. The account, which was won after a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency create, manage, and execute end-to-end digital activities like social media, creatives and campaign strategies. Further, the agency will manage the brand’s Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts and focus on website development and production-led campaigns. The other accounts that the agency has won include organic beauty brand Raw Beauty, and peer-to-peer lending platform LenDenClub and its loan product InstaMoney.

Liqvd Asia and IndoSpace

Digital full-service agency Liqvd Asia has bagged the advertising mandate of IndoSpace, a real estate arm of the Everstone Group, an India and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm.

In March, it was announced that IndoSpace plans to invest about ₹600 crore in two warehousing and logistics parks in Becharaji and Bavla, in Gujarat. This is in a bid to grow its presence in Western India.

In April, the agency had bagged the digital mandate of Parle Confectionery. Its focus is on the brand’s growth by creating relevant engagement opportunities and immersive interactions with teenagers and kids in India.

Social Neeti and Tynimo

ROI driven digital marketing company Social Neeti has bagged the account of Tynimo, a lifestyle brand. Social Neeti will work on Tynimo’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for digital presence of the brand.