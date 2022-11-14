Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, Gozoop Group, Puretech Digital, Oktobuzz, Filter Coffee Co

A round-up of the agencies who have scored new clients and big business. Catch the key business wins and new accounts bagged by the country’s leading legacy and new agencies.

Bharat Media Group and Muthoot Finance

Integrated marketing and communications agency Bharat Media Group (BMeG) has won the out-of-home (OOH) mandate for financial services company Muthoot Finance’s new marketing campaign, which is intended for the markets of Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The group has also won the OOH mandate for Muthoot Forex for the Kochi market.

Gozoop Group and Ecovacs Robotics

Independent marketing group Gozoop Group won the integrated mandate for Ecovacs Robotics in India. Ecovacs Robotics is a Chinese technology company which is known for developing in-home robotic appliances. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will be managed by the group’s Mumbai office. The agency’s responsibilities include managing the communication strategy, social media, public relations and influencer marketing of the brand. Gozoop will also focus on developing and implementing strategies in order to generate awareness about the brand’s product portfolio.

Puretech Digital and DSP Mutual Fund

Digital marketing agency Puretech Digital has won the performance marketing mandate of mutual fund investment company DSP Mutual Fund. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. Puretech Digital’s responsibilities include driving the growth of the company with performance marketing services.

Oktobuzz and Westside

Digital communications agency Oktobuzz won the digital marketing mandate of Tata Enterprise’s online shopping site Westside. The responsibilities of the agency include managing the social media handles and campaigns of the fashion brand. Oktobuzz will also work with the brand in helping them improve their online presence through data-led digital communication campaigns and other mar-tech projects.

Filter Coffee Co and Lacto Calamine

Advertising agency Filter Coffee Co has won the digital and social media communications mandate of Lacto Calamine, a face care lotion. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch, and will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office. The agency will look into creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital strategies, and be responsible for overall social content and product photoshoots.