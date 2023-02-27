comScore

Biz Moves: 82.5 Communications, The Brand Saloon, HyphenBrands and Fruitbowl Digital

Keep up with all the key business wins and the account movements.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2023 7:41 AM
Advertising agency 82.5 Communications, which is a part of Ogilvy Group, its Kolkata branch has bagged the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, a Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand. The agency will be Kutchina’s partner in its vision to establish a national footprint. (Representative Image: Prapoth Panchuea via Unsplash)

82.5 Communications and Kutchina

Advertising agency 82.5 Communications, which is a part of Ogilvy Group, has bagged the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, a Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, will see the agency be Kutchina’s partner in its vision to establish a national footprint. The responsibilities of the agency will not just include strategic planning and creative execution, but innovative consumer engagement ideas and digital capabilities as well. 82.5 Communications will be the single point partner for Kutchina across touchpoints, which include digital and social media, across their four key business verticals – large appliances, small appliances, modular kitchens and water purifiers.

The Brand Saloon and L&T Realty

Digital agency The Brand Saloon has been onboarded by L&T Realty, the real estate arm of multinational construction company Larsen & Toubro to handle its search engine optimization duties.

HyphenBrands and Animeta

The AI-based self-service creator tech platform, Animeta, which is based out of Singapore, has roped in advertising agency HyphenBrands after two rounds of presentations by multiple agencies. The responsibilities of HyphenBrands include strategic positioning, brand identity and brand launch.

Fruitbowl Digital and DNY Hospitality

Branding design agency Fruitbowl Digital has been onboarded as the branding partner for DNY, a hospitality business consultant. Through this strategic partnership, the agency will establish the brand’s visual identity for cafes, dine-in restaurants, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and cloud kitchens. The other responsibilities will include helping new players establish themselves through brand names and logos. This further includes amplifying the brand’s visual appeal through detailed guidelines, menu designs, merchandising and packaging.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


