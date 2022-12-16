comScore

Quantum Brief

Biryani, ravioli and bibimbap—here's what India Swiggy'd in 2022

Swiggy’s biggest order of Rs 75,378 was placed from Bengaluru during Diwali, while a customer in Pune ordered burgers and fries for his entire team for Rs 71,229

By  MoneycontrolDec 16, 2022 1:59 PM
Biryani, ravioli and bibimbap—here's what India Swiggy'd in 2022
Korean bibimbap, a rice dish cooked with meat, vegetables and a red chilli paste, emerged as popular choices in 2022. (Representational image via Unsplash)

India can’t seem to get enough of biryani, which continued to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh year on food delivery platform Swiggy, with 2.28 orders a second. Masala dosa ended as the second favourite pick.

Indian palate, however, is getting international. Italian dish ravioli, a pasta with a filling, and Korean bibimbap, a rice dish cooked with meat, vegetables and a red chilli paste, also emerged as popular choices in 2022, the latest report released by Swiggy on how the country ordered during this year said.

The top dishes which were ordered include chicken biryani, masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, butter naan, veg fried rice, veg biryani and tandoori chicken.

Pasta, pizza, Mexican bowl, spicy ramen and sushi topped international picks.

Swiggy’s biggest order came in from Bengaluru during Diwali, which was worth Rs 75,378. This was followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team for Rs 71,229.

Gulab Jamun was the top dessert, ordered 27 lakh times. Rasmalai was ordered 16 lakh times and choco-lava cake has 10 lakh orders.


Tags
First Published on Dec 16, 2022 1:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

'Om Shanti Om' to FIFA: The making of brand Deepika Padukone

'Om Shanti Om' to FIFA: The making of brand Deepika Padukone

Quantum Brief

Reliance Consumer Products forays into packaged goods category with brand Independence

Reliance Consumer Products forays into packaged goods category with brand Independence

Quantum Brief

Netflix’s Srivats TS and boAt’s Aman Gupta on the partnership to launch ‘Stream Edition’

Netflix’s Srivats TS and boAt’s Aman Gupta on the partnership to launch ‘Stream Edition’

Quantum Brief

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch reveals new brand identity, logo

Crypto investing app CoinSwitch reveals new brand identity, logo

Quantum Brief

BYJU's reportedly in talks with BCCI to exit jersey sponsorship

BYJU's reportedly in talks with BCCI to exit jersey sponsorship

Quantum Brief

What's next for JioCinema once the FIFA World Cup ends and football fever cools?

What's next for JioCinema once the FIFA World Cup ends and football fever cools?

Quantum Brief

Hyatt India’s Amritesh Bakshi tells why hospitality brands need creative freshness

Hyatt India’s Amritesh Bakshi tells why hospitality brands need creative freshness