Biryani, ravioli and bibimbap—here's what India Swiggy'd in 2022

India can’t seem to get enough of biryani, which continued to be the most-ordered dish for the seventh year on food delivery platform Swiggy, with 2.28 orders a second. Masala dosa ended as the second favourite pick.

Indian palate, however, is getting international. Italian dish ravioli, a pasta with a filling, and Korean bibimbap, a rice dish cooked with meat, vegetables and a red chilli paste, also emerged as popular choices in 2022, the latest report released by Swiggy on how the country ordered during this year said.

The top dishes which were ordered include chicken biryani, masala dosa, chicken fried rice, paneer butter masala, butter naan, veg fried rice, veg biryani and tandoori chicken.

Pasta, pizza, Mexican bowl, spicy ramen and sushi topped international picks.

Swiggy’s biggest order came in from Bengaluru during Diwali, which was worth Rs 75,378. This was followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team for Rs 71,229.