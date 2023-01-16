BCCI - Women's IPL: Viacom18 grabbed media rights of Women's IPL, deal valued at Rs 951cr for 5 years

Viacom18 bagged the Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for the inaugural five-year cycle for the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). Jay Shah, the Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI), announced the winning bid with each match valued at Rs 7.09 crore for the 2023-27 period.

Calling it a "new dawn" in women's cricket in India, Shah said, "Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket"

He added, "After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages. A new dawn indeed!"

Viacom18's media rights include three categories - linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital) - and were sold globally, including India.

The first Women's IPL season will begin from March 2023 onwards with five teams, which will be announced on January 25.

Earlier this year, Viacom18 had announced its decision to move all sporting properties from its other digital offering VOOT to JioCinema. The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 was the first live sports event that was streamed on the platform after the announcement.

The company plans to make JioCinema the streaming destination for live sports. The next crowd puller for the streamer could be IPL 2023.

In 2022, Viacom18 shelled out Rs 23,758 crore for Package B and Package C that club all digital rights together for the IPL 2023-2027 cycle. On December 23, the IPL player auction was live streamed on JioCinema with six language options.