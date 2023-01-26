comScore

Air India Republic Day Film: Desh Ka Naam, #HarAasmaan

Air India's new film for Republic Day spotlights the dedicated effort of successive generations which have been charting the flight path of progress for an emerging nation.

By  Brand Connect InitiativeJan 26, 2023 1:22 AM
Air India’s entire narrative is woven around the theme of Patriotism and is aesthetically brought out through crisp editing and subtle symbolism. (Images: Stills from the film)

The narrative of Air India's new film is all about giving wings to dreams through a collective initiative. It is much more than just about flying - it is about aspirations and dreams and a yearning to fulfil dreams.

The script unfolds with a spontaneous appeal to Indians to come together as a team and unfurl the Tricolour to fly high everywhere! The sky is indeed the limit when the Nation works as one collective unit and with one mission to succeed.

It charts the journey of a young mind, aspiring to wave the Tricolour from the pinnacle of glory. Starting from a sand castle and the top of a slide to her terrace, looking up at a highrise and the emergence of an aircraft. The aspiration starts building up, finally culminating in transporting the child with her Tricolour inside an aircraft in a masterstroke of Magic Realism. Inspired by the pilot announcing the high altitude at which the flight was cruising - the moment seems to have arrived for the Tricolour to flutter from the very top. And the girl attempts to do just that.

Who gives wings to the child's dream to fly the flag high? It's the experience of an elderly lady passenger who opens the vents to fulfil her dream and make the Tricolour flutter. The aspiration of youth powered by the wisdom of experience makes the Flag fly high. The implication is - it is the dedicated effort of successive generations, comprising the young and the elderly, that has been charting the flight path of progress for an emerging nation.

Watch the film here.

The entire narrative is woven around the theme of Patriotism and is aesthetically brought out through crisp editing and subtle symbolism. The aspirational energy of the youth and the wisdom of age play an equally important role in scripting a nation's saga of success. The very 'real' and inclusive treatment of the theme of patriotism - cutting across generations - is what makes this creative special. This is only about India and all about India. What adds more depth to the narrative is that one of India's most loved singers, Shaan, has lent his soulful voice to this musical video.

"The concluding sign off note: Desh ka naam, har aasmaan, imprinting the stamp of India on every horizon of the world highlights the aspiration of today's India. The India that is bold, vibrant, warm and progressive and confident. This audio - visual is our tribute to the Nation. We believe that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the nation to join hands and take our nation to ever greater heights - and this film is our small attempt to inspire and encourage people to do the same," said Sunil Suresh, communications head, Air India.


