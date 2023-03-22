Adobe to pay creators using its AI tools; CEO Shantanu Narayen says generative AI is a co-pilot to human ingenuity

At Adobe Summit 2023, one of the world’s largest digital experience conferences, conversations around generative AI and creativity took the centre stage. As content becomes the critical foundation of next-generation digital experiences, the software company has introduced Firefly, a new family of creative generative AI models, first focused on the generation of images and text effects. The company has also said that it plans to pay content creators using its new AI tools – to recognise and reward original work from generative artificial intelligence. It has plans to allow creators the choice to not let their work be used to train the firm’s AI model, the company said adding that it has put in a lot of thought to bundle these solutions.

Shantanu Narayen chairman, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adobe, said purpose is driving the company’s innovations. He added, “People more than ever want to engage with businesses that they can trust and whose values are aligned with them.” As a company, Adobe is committed to be creativefor all, said Narayen. Adobe takes the impact of technology as seriously as much as the development of it, as the company reiterated its approach at the conference. Responsible usage of tech is also on the top of the agenda for the company, said Narayen.

There is an insatiable appetite for digital creativity and engagement. Creativity is increasingly more essential, and every experience starts with content, added Narayen. With the world going global and local at the same time, consumers are looking for new ways to collaborate. “If we reflect at our daily lives, it is noticeable that digital has and will continue how we reshape, work, learn, and how we are entertained. Rich and dynamic digital experiences are going to shape every aspect of our lives," he said.

According to Narayen, “Creativity is re-defining productivity.” It is essentially changing how consumers brainstorm and communicate ideas. Consumers are expecting that the brands that they engage with give them compelling experiences. “Today’s buzzwords like artificial intelligence and machine learning are all powerful but also require thoughtful approach.” Which is why Narayen thinks, “Generative AI will be a co-pilot to human ingenuity and creativity.”

Imagination and creativity is at the core of any digital experience. Through collaboration, now more than ever before creators need tools across all media types to deliver with precision. “Every piece of content has to be delivered to the right person, at the right time to drive engagement and value. Every digital experience comes with content,” concluded Narayen.

