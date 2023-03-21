Adobe bets big on generative AI; announces new services and partnerships with Accenture, NVIDIA

At Adobe Summit 2023, one of the world’s largest digital experience conferences, the technology giant announced detailed plans and announcements that will empower brands to drive experience-led growth. The company is also boosting experiences for all its creative users. Storyboard18 brings you the highlights from day one of the Summit.

New creative generative AI models

Adobe has introduced Firefly, a new family of creative generative AI models, first focused on the generation of images and text effects. “Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive and powerful,” said David Wadhwani, president, digital media business, Adobe. “With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered ‘creative ingredients’ directly into customers’ workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy,” he added.

Adobe is designing generative AI to support creators in benefitting from their skills and creativity. Content is fueling the global economy and creativity and design have never been more valued. In a recent Adobe study 88 percent of brands said content demand at least doubled over the last year and two-thirds expect it to grow 5X over the next two years. Adobe is leveraging generative AI to ease this burden with solutions for smarter solutions.

Adobe’s intent is also to build generative AI in a way that enables customers to monetize their talents, much like Adobe has done with Adobe Stock and Behance. Adobe is developing a compensation model for Adobe Stock contributors and will share details once Firefly is out of beta.

Enhancing innovation

Adobe has also announced generative AI innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud. For more than a decade, Adobe has delivered intelligent capabilities through Adobe Sensei within its enterprise applications to enable customers to work and collaborate in new ways. Bringing generative AI capabilities into Adobe’s clouds is the next evolution of Adobe’s AI-driven innovation, providing businesses with unprecedented speed and productivity. In Adobe Experience Cloud, customers will be able to move seamlessly between Sensei GenAI services and existing features, right within their workflows.

“Adobe has a long history of unlocking AI as a co-pilot for marketers, and we have a vision for generative AI that covers the full lifecycle of customer experience management, with the enterprise-grade security and data governance that our customers expect,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience Business, Adobe. “Business growth is driven by customer experiences, and generative AI is a transformative, foundational technology that will impact every aspect of how brands connect with their customers.”

Adobe and NVIDIA to co-develop advanced generative AI models

Adobe and NVIDIA will co-develop a new generation of advanced generative AI models with a focus on deep integration into applications the world’s leading creators and marketers use. Some of these models will be jointly developed and brought to market through Adobe’s Creative Cloud flagship products like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Adobe After Effects, as well as through the new NVIDIA Picasso cloud service for broad reach to third-party developers. Priorities of the partnership include supporting commercial viability of the new technology and ensuring content transparency and Content Credentials powered by Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative.

“Adobe and NVIDIA have a long history of working closely together to advance the technology of creativity and marketing,” said Scott Belsky, chief strategy officer and EVP, design and emerging Products, Adobe. “We’re thrilled to partner with them on ways that generative AI can give our customers more creative options, speed their work, and help scale content production.”

“Generative AI provides powerful new tools to empower unprecedented creativity,” said Greg Estes, VP, corporate marketing and developer programs, NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA Picasso and Adobe tools like Creative Cloud, we’ll be able to bring the transformational capabilities of generative AI to enterprises to help them explore more ideas to efficiently produce and scale incredible creative content and digital experiences.”

Adobe is also developing new generative AI services to assist in the creation of video and 3D assets and to help marketers scale and personalize content for digital experiences through advancing end-to-end marketing workflows.

Accenture and Adobe to collaborate

Accenture and Adobe are collaborating to develop new services that help marketers more effectively create and deliver content using Adobe’s integrated content supply chain solution, fueling personalized customer experiences at scale.

By embracing data to uncover new efficiencies and ways of working, marketing organizations can cut costs, while driving creative and financial growth. With rapidly evolving customer preferences and the exploding number of channels, markets and formats, marketers are increasingly challenged to efficiently produce personalized, dynamic and optimized content that brings their brands to life. According to Accenture research, 95 percent of global leaders believe their customers are changing faster than their businesses.

“With the growing velocity of content production comes the need to identity the right content, format and channel for each asset to deliver engaging customer experiences that drive real business impact,” said Jim LaLonde, Accenture Adobe Business Group lead. “Leveraging Adobe technology and Accenture services, our new services bring together the people, tools and workstreams needed for our clients to effectively plan, create, manage and deliver content across industries and around the globe.”

Justin Merickel, vice president, business development and partners, Adobe, said, “Content fuels the digital economy and together Adobe and Accenture are equipping brands to build high-performing content supply chains that deliver the quantity and variety of effective, personalized content customers now expect. With content demand expected to grow five times over the next two years, Adobe and Accenture will help marketers transform the content supply chain to drive measurable business outcomes.”