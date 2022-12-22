Abhijit Avasthi’s company Sideways Play launches its first card game

Sideways Play, a unit of the creative problem-solving company Sideways, has launched its first card game called WordIt! This division that is focusing on developing toys, games, art, and craft. WordIt! is designed for 2-4 players and is a fun addition to weekend family time as well as house parties, and comes with three exciting word game plays. Over the past 7 years, Sideways has partnered with multiple brands such as Disney, Hamleys, and Pidilite in this domain.

Krishan Jagota, senior design director and product design lead, said, “The division is born out of our extensive experience in understanding the mindset of kids and parents. While kids tend to shop from their right brain, parents use their left brain. Our aim is to be able to incorporate both these elements into our design to create a lovable product.”

Zahid Hussain, senior strategy director, said, “We have built the product with multiple rounds of testing to come up with the right card composition and play patterns. We are looking at WordIt! as a building block of games. We aim to build a community of users who enjoy word games. We will continue to launch new contests and versions of the games over the top through Instagram for the users to keep having fun in various ways with their WordIt! cards.”