82.5 Communications bags Kutchina’s integrated communications mandate

Advertising agency 82.5 Communications, which is a part of Ogilvy Group, its Kolkata branch has bagged the integrated communications mandate for Kutchina, a Kolkata-based kitchen solutions brand. The mandate, which was won following a multi-agency pitch, here, the agency will be Kutchina’s partner in its vision to establish a national footprint.

The responsibilities of the agency will not just include strategic planning and creative execution, but innovative consumer engagement ideas and digital capabilities as well.

82.5 Communications will be the single point partner for Kutchina across touchpoints, which include digital and social media, across their four key business verticals – large appliances, small appliances, modular kitchens and water purifiers.

According to Namit Bajoria, managing director, Kutchina Home Makers, said, “Kutchina has very big ambitions for pan India supremacy and we are thrilled to have 82.5 communications on board to resonate our vision and give our brand a tactical edge and create a benchmark in India.”

He further added, “For any good partnership to start there must be immense understanding and trust which we found in 82.5 Communications. The team consists of a brilliant mix of youth and experience to steer the brand towards the right direction in our journey.”