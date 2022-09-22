75% of brands have been advertising on mobile game apps for more than a year: InMobi

Marketers love everything millennial and genz and what is a better place to find this set of target audience than gaming apps. Brands are generously spending on gaming app, significantly pushing mobile advertising spends. InMobi’s latest Mobile Game Advertising 2022 report for India says 75% of brands have been advertising on mobile game apps for more than a year, which has led to a two-fold increase in gaming ad spends since the pandemic.

According to the report, gaming witnessed a 32% YoY growth in average spending by advertisers. While completion rates and views are the most sought-after campaign metrics by advertisers, the lift in brand awareness is used as a benchmark for campaign success on mobile gaming.

Out of the 205 Indian mobile marketing leaders surveyed, 42% of advertisers stated that they used programmatic trading on open exchanges while 38% used programmatic private marketplace deals for gaming advertising. On the other hand, blended in-game ads were the most popular format that advertisers want to use in the future.

"Brands have taken notice of the gaming industry's rapidly growing consumer adoption and engagement. Hence, mobile game advertising is evolving into more than simply a trend as audience reach keeps growing, ad formats diversify, and ad budgets keep rising. Over time, more and more advertisers are including mobile game advertising in their media mix owing to the positive outcomes and impactful results,” said Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at InMobi.

98% of gaming advertisers claimed to have increased their spends on mobile game apps in the past year leading to a 2X jump in mobile gaming ad spends year on year. This increased activity not only captures the current sentiment of advertisers and their intrigue regarding gaming advertising, but also goes on to show the potential this emerging marketing channel possesses