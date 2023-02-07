22feet Tribal Worldwide picks up Flipkart’s digital biz

E-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy. Here, the agency will help the brand drive business growth through creativity, with an increased focus on strengthening Flipkart’s fashion, BGMH and mobile phone categories.

Preetham Venkky, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and chief digital officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”