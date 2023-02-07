comScore

22feet Tribal Worldwide picks up Flipkart’s digital biz

The agency will help the brand drive business growth through creativity, with an increased focus on strengthening Flipkart’s fashion, BGMH and mobile phone categories.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2023 11:07 AM
Given the new opportunities for e-commerce to unlock its full potential, 22feet Tribal Worldwide will focus on strengthening Flipkart’s relationship with its strong customer base of 250+ mn shoppers. (Image source: Still from an ad)

E-commerce marketplace, Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy. Here, the agency will help the brand drive business growth through creativity, with an increased focus on strengthening Flipkart’s fashion, BGMH and mobile phone categories.

Preetham Venkky, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and chief digital officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”

With an exponential surge in consumers migrating to online shopping since the pandemic, the e-commerce industry is projected to be valued at $350 bn by 2030, as per a recent report by IBEF. Given the new opportunities for e-commerce to unlock its full potential, the agency will focus on strengthening Flipkart’s relationship with its strong customer base of 250+ mn shoppers. Driven by growing digital consumption, shifting consumer behaviour and greater internet penetration, 22feet Tribal Worldwide will use creativity to also bring in new consumers who are yet to explore e-commerce.


First Published on Feb 7, 2023 11:05 AM

