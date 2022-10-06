Flip through the playbooks of modern marketers and future-fit brands
Vijay Pampana, marketing director, Procter & Gamble Health, talks about a new campaign and the role of celebrities and influencers in marketing.
Schbang's ad for Mumbai Police that features Raavan is a topical reminder to wear helmets.
Dan Wieden, co-founder of Wieden-Kennedy passes at 77. Let’s take a look at some of the most iconic ads created for Nike.
ReshaMandi's viral campaign features Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa reimagined in Indian avatars, wearing sarees.
Arnab Roy of Coca-Cola India on the brand’s newly launched global meals platform ‘Coke Is Cooking’.