Wieden & Kennedy India to handle Jio True 5G’s marketing duties

Jio, India’s leading digital services company, has appointed Wieden & Kennedy (W+K) India as the creative agency for its 5G business. The agency will be playing a key role in creating transformational experiences through 5G for individuals, homes and businesses as Jio True 5G ushers in a new era of technology.

In October last year, Akash M Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, announced the launch of Jio True 5G services, marking the beginning of what will be one of the largest 5G rollouts of this nature anywhere in the world. In the last 4 months, Jio True 5G has already reached 304 cities and is rolling out 5G rapidly, with a pan-India 5G coverage expected to be completed by December 2023.

Wieden & Kennedy came to India in 2007, with its first office in Delhi. The agency’s Mumbai office was set up in mid-2022, under Santosh Padhi and Ayesha Ghosh’s leadership who took over as the chief creative officer (CCO) and president respectively.

Commenting on the account win Ayesha Ghosh, president, Wieden & Kennedy India, said, “Jio True 5G is going to be a game-changer and W+K India couldn’t have asked for a more influential brand to begin our Mumbai chapter with. We are blown away by all that we’ve heard and experienced of True 5G and now it’s upto us to communicate the enormity of what it means to the country; its people and its economy.”

Santosh Paddy, CCO, Wieden & Kennedy India, added, "Jio True 5G has a massive vision to digitally transform India. W+K is the chosen one to take this exciting narrative to 1.4 billion Indians and we are so looking forward to giving it our best and partake in the transformation journey for our country."