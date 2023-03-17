Weekly Shorts: Tips for influencers to meet standards and expectations of brands

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.

With influencer marketing gaining popularity across the world, ensuring that influencer content meets the brand's standards before its release has become increasingly crucial. The process involves thorough checking to eliminate errors and identify any content that may be offensive or inappropriate or not as per brand guidelines.

Managing content collaboration can become challenging and time-consuming, often resulting in long email threads and constant back and forth on other communication channels. In the content approval process, the brand typically provides guidelines and instructions to the influencer, outlining what kind of content they want the influencer to create. The influencer then creates the content and submits it to the brand for approval.

The brand then reviews the content and provides feedback to the influencer, either requesting revisions or approving the content as is. The goal is to ensure that the content is authentic, engaging and resonating with the brand's target audience. This can become a very tedious, time consuming process and at times leads to misses as well. Overall, it costs time, effort and eventually money to manage the reputation of a company or a brand, be it big or small.

Top tips to incorporate content approval into your influencer marketing strategy

Provide clear guidelines: Make sure to provide the influencer with clear guidelines and instructions on what kind of content you want them to create. Include details on the brand's values, messaging, target audience and any legal requirements.

Establish a review process: A clear review process, including timelines, feedback and communication channels. This will help streamline the approval process and ensure that all parties are on the same page.

Balance creative freedom and brand messaging: While it's essential to maintain brand consistency, it's also crucial to give the influencer creative freedom to create content that resonates with their audience. Striking a balance between the two is essential for successful influencer marketing.

Set clear expectations: Set clear expectations for the influencer's deliverables, including the number of posts, captions, hashtags and any additional requirements. This will help avoid any confusion or misunderstandings during the content creation process.

Use an influencer management tool or platform: Consider using a content management tool that allows you to manage the content creation and approval process more efficiently. An automated process integrated within the influencer marketing platform can resolve the issue — letting you create meaningful content to connect with different audiences.

Provide constructive feedback: When providing feedback to the influencer, be specific and constructive. Highlight what works well and what needs improvement, and provide suggestions on how to improve the content. This will help build a positive relationship with the influencer and improve the quality of the content.

Content approval is crucial in influencer marketing to ensure that the content aligns with the brand's values and messaging, meets legal requirements and resonates with the target audience.