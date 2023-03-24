comScore

Weekly Shorts: Influencer Marketing Brand and Influencer Growth Q1, 2023

What’s buzzing in influencer marketing and the creator ecosystem? What’s the next big thing coming down the line? Catch the big trends and hot topics in our weekly shorts.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2023 9:59 AM
In this week's Weekly Shorts, the top brands and influencers have been listed based on their number of posts, engagement rates and follower growth. (Representative Image: Georgia de Lotz via Unsplash)

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.

Top 5 Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts

India Username No. of posts

Instagram's @Creators @creators 920

Sugar Cosmetics @trysugar 709

Mamaearth @mamaearth.in 687

Dot & Key Skincare @dotandkey.skincare 597

Amazon Fashion India @amazonfashionin 532

Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics, the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.

Data for Top Influencers In India

Name Username Engagement rate (percent)

Shreya Lenka @sriyalenka.bs 43.92 percent

Meenakshi Dileep @i.meenakshidileep 41.73 percent

Kartik Wadhwa @kartikkwadhwa 40.26 percent

Junaiz @junaiz.vp 38.74 percent

Astuti Anand @astuti_mw 32.12 percent

Top 5 Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth

(Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)

Username Name Follower growth (percent)

Mayank Choudhary @mayank_crazy_tds 1982.60 percent

Prachi Dhingra @_prachi_dhingra 932.20 percent

Papri Roy @papriroy.official 628.40 percent

Pia Dahiya @pia_dahiya 760.30 percent

Savio Barnes @saviobarnes 595.30 percent

This week’s Weekly Shorts is written by the editorial team of affable.ai


First Published on Mar 24, 2023 9:59 AM

