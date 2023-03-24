Weekly Shorts: Influencer Marketing Brand and Influencer Growth Q1, 2023

The proliferation of platforms and formats like short-videos have changed the influencer marketing game for marketers, brands and creators. In this fast-evolving space, keep up with the big trends and hot topics that matter in Storyboard18’s Weekly Shorts in collaboration with affable.ai, an end-to-end AI-powered influencer marketing platform. Track how creators, communities and brands are engaging with users and disrupting marketing to get a sharp and fast insight into present and future trends.
Top 5 Indian brands based on number of sponsored posts
India Username No. of posts
Instagram's @Creators @creators 920
Sugar Cosmetics @trysugar 709
Mamaearth @mamaearth.in 687
Dot & Key Skincare @dotandkey.skincare 597
Amazon Fashion India @amazonfashionin 532
Cosmetics and clothing brands remain popular in India. SUGAR Cosmetics, the nation's fastest-growing cosmetic company, was mentioned in many sponsored pieces, followed by the e-commerce company Amazon Fashion India.
Data for Top Influencers In India
Name Username Engagement rate (percent)
Shreya Lenka @sriyalenka.bs 43.92 percent
Meenakshi Dileep @i.meenakshidileep 41.73 percent
Kartik Wadhwa @kartikkwadhwa 40.26 percent
Junaiz @junaiz.vp 38.74 percent
Astuti Anand @astuti_mw 32.12 percent
Top 5 Instagram influencers in India based on follower growth
(Data based on the 107,698 influencer proles scanned by affable.ai between January 1 and March 14, 2023)
Username Name Follower growth (percent)
Mayank Choudhary @mayank_crazy_tds 1982.60 percent
Prachi Dhingra @_prachi_dhingra 932.20 percent
Papri Roy @papriroy.official 628.40 percent
Pia Dahiya @pia_dahiya 760.30 percent
Savio Barnes @saviobarnes 595.30 percent
This week’s Weekly Shorts is written by the editorial team of affable.ai