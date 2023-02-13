comScore

How it Works

Valentine's Day: Consumers think it is just another commercial ruse. Here’s why

Majority of urban settlers around the world believe that Valentine's day is nothing but a commercial occasion rather than a proper celebration, as per the 2023 YouGov survey

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2023 3:55 PM
Valentine's Day: Consumers think it is just another commercial ruse. Here’s why
In all countries and territories, men and women are just as likely as one another to believe that Valentine’s Day is more likely to be celebrated because of commercial pressure rather than a proper special celebration. (Representative image by Niranjan Photographs via Unsplash)

A new YouGov survey in 18 countries and territories shows that Valentine’s Day is seen cynically in each one. As per the report, more than 19,000 people thought Valentine’s Day is celebrated more because it is a ‘proper’ special occasion. Moreover, people celebrate it because of the pressure from commercial entities like greetings card companies.

The online Chinese population are the most likely to see Valentine’s Day as being celebrated on its own terms, at 41%. However, 45% believe that it is celebrated due to commercial pressure. Following the Chinese, more than a third of urban Indians i.e. 36% think it is a proper occasion but 42% believe it to be a commercial opportunity.

Danes are the least likely to see Valentine’s Day as a ‘proper’ special occasion, at just 5%. 82% of Danes consider it to be a commercialised event, a figure matched in Britain and topped in Spain (85%). In the Western countries surveyed, no more than 27% of people think that lovers’ day is observed for ‘real’ reasons.

Men and women share the same scepticism for this celebration the world over. In all countries and territories, men and women are just as likely as one another to say that Valentine’s Day is more likely to be celebrated because of commercial pressure.

While younger people tend to be somewhat less hostile to Valentine’s Day than older people, the overall picture is still one of heavy scepticism across the generations. The biggest exception is China, where young people are divided: 18-34 year olds are split on whether the romantic event is celebrated for legitimate reasons.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2023 1:27 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Indians are looking for value offers online as inflation rises, study

Indians are looking for value offers online as inflation rises, study

How it Works

Ask ChatGPT, how to build great brands from buzzy innovations

Ask ChatGPT, how to build great brands from buzzy innovations

How it Works

Explained | How removal of the Rs 10,000 TDS threshold will impact online gaming

Explained | How removal of the Rs 10,000 TDS threshold will impact online gaming

How it Works

Weekly Shorts: Here are marketing strategies for brands that want to scale up using key opinion leaders

Weekly Shorts: Here are marketing strategies for brands that want to scale up using key opinion leaders

How it Works

Google Report: Growth in searches for international travel doubled in 2022

Google Report: Growth in searches for international travel doubled in 2022

How it Works

India should have a central law on online gaming: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India should have a central law on online gaming: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

How it Works

Storyboard18 x MC Insider – Party poopers, Zen creator, and new relationship troubles in town

Storyboard18 x MC Insider – Party poopers, Zen creator, and new relationship troubles in town