Valentine's Day: Consumers think it is just another commercial ruse. Here’s why

A new YouGov survey in 18 countries and territories shows that Valentine’s Day is seen cynically in each one. As per the report, more than 19,000 people thought Valentine’s Day is celebrated more because it is a ‘proper’ special occasion. Moreover, people celebrate it because of the pressure from commercial entities like greetings card companies.

The online Chinese population are the most likely to see Valentine’s Day as being celebrated on its own terms, at 41%. However, 45% believe that it is celebrated due to commercial pressure. Following the Chinese, more than a third of urban Indians i.e. 36% think it is a proper occasion but 42% believe it to be a commercial opportunity.

Danes are the least likely to see Valentine’s Day as a ‘proper’ special occasion, at just 5%. 82% of Danes consider it to be a commercialised event, a figure matched in Britain and topped in Spain (85%). In the Western countries surveyed, no more than 27% of people think that lovers’ day is observed for ‘real’ reasons.

Men and women share the same scepticism for this celebration the world over. In all countries and territories, men and women are just as likely as one another to say that Valentine’s Day is more likely to be celebrated because of commercial pressure.