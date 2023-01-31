Union Budget 2023: Advertising executives share their expectations in taglines

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for financial year 2023-2024 in the Parliament on February 1, we at Storyboard18 asked top advertising agency executives for their budget 2023 wishlists with a twist. We asked them to encapsulate their views and expectations in a tagline. It is the last full Indian Budget before the General Elections in 2024 and the mood is cautiously optimistic. But hope is high. Advertising executives, therefore, have a lot to ask for. Keeping their businesses and aam janta in mind, here’s what ad janta really wants from the Union Budget 2023.

Read on.

Tagline - 'Because we are worth it'

“Don't punish employee ownership of companies,” says Gautam Reghunath, founder of the hottest startup in adland, Talented.

“As an employee-owned company with an active Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) pool, my wish from this budget is purely selfish. It's beyond time to reconsider the current taxation policy on ESOPs. A sensible move would be that ESOPs be taxed only at the point of liquidity, not exercise and liquidity. And when ultimately taxed, ESOPs should be taxed just like listed shares are, along similar capital gains slabs. If you aren't already a business owner, there is no better shortcut to long term wealth creation than ESOPs. A country on a growth path like ours, with a serious startup culture, should be actively encouraging this opportunity,” he explains.

Tagline - Hamare budget mein hai

Satbir Singh, founder and CCO, Thinkstr, says, “Budget as a term is often used by us Indians when we talk about household and personal spending. It usually means spending limits. The sari salesperson will first ask you 'aapka budget kya hai?' It gives them a range, a price bandwidth within which to show. If it goes over our limit, we are prone to say 'hamare budget mein nahin hai'. So, hopefully, whatever concessions the middle class is looking for, we can say 'haan, ye budget mein hain!'”

Tagline - My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.

Krishna Iyer, director - marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group, says, “The expectation of any Union Budget is centred around increased government spending on infrastructure, education, and healthcare, as well as tax reforms and taking actions to boost economic growth. Other expectations also involve measures to curb rising inflation, support for businesses and SMEs, and efforts to address rural poverty.”

“We must be mindful that just before the budget speech, the whistle-blower-style Hindenburg report on the Adani Group is threatening to crash the stock market and crush the investor sentiment in the medium term. It also happens to be the FM's fifth full-year budget speech ahead of the General Elections in 2024,” he adds.

Iyer further explains, “Hopes are high that the budget could have a populist leaning with changes in the income tax slabs and rates - a move that will release more disposable income to the urban middle class (also a significant vote bank) that drives private consumption. This move will also give a boost to brands and increase their marketing budgets. Provide support to the manufacturing sector giving more power to the Make in India narrative. With the global economy giving cues of a recession, the Indian economy is still looking green. Economists feel that the focus should be on the fiscal deficit target, which won't be easy if it is populist.”

“Given the complex agendas that the government needs to address, the Union Budget is most likely to take a “balanced approach” - more towards fiscal consolidation and economic growth,” he concludes.

Tagline - Naatu Naatu budget

KV Sridhar, global chief creative officer, Nihilent Limited and Hypercollective says, 'Garibi Hatao' days have gone. “Middle class and lower middle class is a huge segment which comprises 50 percent to 60 percent of the vote bank. Presentation of the budget is something that people, especially the middle class, look forward to. Middle class people would be happy if certain essential items are within their means or capacity. Poor people will look forward to schemes, and the rich class people expect a reduction in taxes and import duties," he says.

Sridhar shares, “This budget will be popular, if it keeps in mind the expectations of the middle class people. If it does not include them and their expectations, this budget will be purely growth oriented irrespective of the prices of the commodity and how feasible it would be to them. We cannot call this budget completely growth oriented, but arrangements need to be made in place to gain their confidence.”

Tagline - Spotlight on a digital thrust

According to Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and MD, BC Web Wise, “Digital explosion is now for real, and it is enabling education, financial inclusion, access to information, healthcare, products and services. Essentially, it is becoming the lifeline for empowerment and economic upliftment across demographics. Digital services, particularly homegrown, across all categories as well as adoption of digital, should get incentives, tax reliefs, better financing, startup support and digital currency. This will be a game changer for our country.”

Tagline - Taxes shouldn't be taxing