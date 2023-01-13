TV advertising volume in 2022 surpasses pre pandemic levels: TAM

After seeing slow growth in volume for almost two years, television advertising has staged a healthy recovery in 2022. Latest numbers released by TAM says ad volumes on television grew by 26 percent in 2022 when compared to the year 2019. Overall the year ended with a positive outlook and even with the lowest average ad volume observed in the second quarter, the numbers clocked were 10 percent more compared to the same quarter of 2021.

While recipes of Dalgona Coffee and Banana Bread topped all digital search lists, clearly indicating the consumer’s interest in food and food related topics, TV saw similar trends when it came to the advertiser category. Food and beverage was the top industry category for two consecutive years between 2021 and 2022. Food and beverage was the leading sector with 21 percent share of ad volumes in 2022.

Services sector jumped up one spot to second position with 16 percent share, but overall when compared to 2021, five of the top ten sectors retained their ranking in 2022.

With growing focus on hygiene, toilet soaps and toilet or floor cleaners’ categories maintained their top two positions both in 2022 and 2021 with more than 4 percent share of Ad Volumes.

This was followed by ecommerce, media, entertainment and social media in third place and milk beverages and washing powders or liquids in fourth and fifth place.

Interestingly, aerated soft drink moved up by seven positions and was the eighth leading category in terms of ad volumes.

After all, the year was a landmark year for brands in the category. Thums Up not only hit a decade-high market share of close to 20 percent but also launched a 360 campaign with their new ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. Likewise, Pepsi also launched a new campaign with Salman Khan. The brand also added a lot of heavy load ambassadors to their list in the year. For instance, Mahesh Babu was taken on board as the new brand ambassador of Mountain Dew.

Cut to advertisers and brands. FMCG players occupied the top ten spots. Reckitt Benckiser (India) led the pack followed by Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products, Brooke Bond Lipton India and Cadburys India. Leading brands for 2022 were Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean, Lizol All In 1, Dettol Toilet Soaps and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner. The top five brands were basically all from Reckitt Benckiser.