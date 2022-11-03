TV ads top ranking for conveying a positive impression of brands: GroupM report

Breaking an increasingly popular notion that television is slowly becoming a less efficient media platform when it comes to reaching consumers, a recent report from media agency GroupM states that television is still strong and relevant. According to findings, as many as 60 percent of the respondents in the survey, which covers 14 APAC markets, agreed that free TV channels make the world a better place. TV remains a very important medium in influencing mindsets and shaping cultural behaviour, claimed the report.

In the APAC region, ads played on TV are ranked on top for conveying a positive impression of brands. In fact, TV ads (39 percent) received equal weightage alongside the recommendations of friends (39 percent).

TV retains a unique strength in building brand equity. Around 73 percent of audiences believe it is a brand’s responsibility to control where their advertising appears. A total of 45 percent will have a negative opinion of the brand if it appears next to inappropriate or offensive content. TV is still one of the safest environments that allow for brands to be seen next to premium, high quality content, the report said.

In the survey, 66 percent respondents said they have come across significantly more advertisements these days. As many as 53 percent of the respondents feel that they are seeing ads repeated too frequently. Further, 37 percent of respondents often see ads for products they don’t like, and 35 percent of respondents often see ads that are completely irrelevant to them.

“As TV continues to undergo an addressable transformation, more opportunities will be available for advertisers to leverage data to reach specific audiences with messages that are highly relevant and bespoke for each consumer,” the report finds.

More than half (60%) of surveyed respondents view personalised advertising as helpful. In order to bring bespoke experiences to television.

TV is still a tremendous entertainment platform for consumers worldwide. The verdant environment also offers many opportunities for creative innovation and impactful campaigns, the findings of the report notes.