Thums Up unveils new ad campaign ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

With the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup scheduled to kickstart from 16 October, brands are in overdrive promoting the event.
Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand, has unveiled a new ‘StumpCam’ campaign to provide fan with exclusive access to match footage and content. Thums Up says that it will be adopting a digital-first, multi-tech marketing approach to drive consumer engagement for the content-led campaign.
The campaign, which features cricketers and superstar bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Umran Malik, and Brett Lee, is promoting how fans get access to match moments, straight from the pitch.
After each World Cup match, the Stump Cam video of cricketing moments will be accessible to viewers by scanning a QR code on the Thums Up bottle. Arnab Roy, vice president & head-marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, says, “Thums Up’s “Stump Cam” will offer audiences the most ‘Toofani’ view of key moments of the tournament - leveraging the Stump Cam footage was a disruptive opportunity that would bring to fans a complete new way of experiencing the game. This is the first time we are doing a content-led campaign, voiced by cricketing stalwarts like Harsha Bhogle."
The campaign film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy.
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India- North, says, “From sitting on tree-tops, to gathering around paan shops, India has watched cricket in every possible way. But we wanted to give Thums Up fans an opportunity to get the most toofani ‘view’ in the house and frankly that's where Thums Up Stump Cam found its genesis. We wanted people to really feel the rush of a ball coming right at them at 95 mph. We wanted them to experience cricket, like a cricketer does, right from the middle of the pitch. We are partnering with ICC and Oaktree Sports, for a 24-hour match to pack to screen marathon." Thums Up has been a long standing partner of the ICC (International Cricket Council). The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of partnering with major sporting events around the world, including an eight-decade long association with the Olympics, four decades with the FIFA, and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby.