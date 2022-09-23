Thums Up unveils new ad campaign ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

With the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup scheduled to kickstart from 16 October, brands are in overdrive promoting the event.

Thums Up, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown brand, has unveiled a new ‘StumpCam’ campaign to provide fan with exclusive access to match footage and content. Thums Up says that it will be adopting a digital-first, multi-tech marketing approach to drive consumer engagement for the content-led campaign.

The campaign, which features cricketers and superstar bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Umran Malik, and Brett Lee, is promoting how fans get access to match moments, straight from the pitch.

After each World Cup match, the Stump Cam video of cricketing moments will be accessible to viewers by scanning a QR code on the Thums Up bottle. Arnab Roy, vice president & head-marketing, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, says, “Thums Up’s “Stump Cam” will offer audiences the most ‘Toofani’ view of key moments of the tournament - leveraging the Stump Cam footage was a disruptive opportunity that would bring to fans a complete new way of experiencing the game. This is the first time we are doing a content-led campaign, voiced by cricketing stalwarts like Harsha Bhogle."

The campaign film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy.