Spikes Asia 2023: Dentsu Creative and VMLY&R shortlisted for Innovation Spikes

Spikes Asia, one of APAC’s prestigious awards for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has announced its first shortlist for 2023, the Innovation Spikes. From 29 entries, 10 have been shortlisted; South Korea have the most shortlisted pieces of work, followed by India and Australia. Shortlisted entrants will present their work to the jury for the next round of judging.

Innovation jury president, Claudia Cristovao, head of Google Brand Studio, Google, APAC, commented, “More needs, less trends" - this year's Innovation finalists reflect the challenges of 2022. There is less hype, and more sobering attempts to make meaningful change in the world. We’re seeing work that is fun and whimsical, to help inspire what's next.”

Jenny Lau, events director, Spikes Asia, added, “We’re delighted to announce the first Spikes Asia 2023 shortlist for the Innovation Spikes. The Innovation Spikes celebrate ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem solving. The diverse and distinctive work that emerges from APAC is always highly anticipated for this category and this year’s showing doesn’t disappoint. I’d like to extend my thanks to the Innovation jury for their hard work in shortlisting this body of work.”

Shortlisted entries are as follows:

'Voice Watch' for Toyota Mobility Foundation, by Dentsu Inc., Tokyo, Japan.

'Solar Beehive' for Hanwha, by Innocean Worldwide, Seoul, South Korea.

'Audio Ad You Can See’ for DFR Recruiting, by VMLY&R, Melbourne, Australia.

‘The Responsible Manhole’ for TVS Motor Company, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India.

‘The Killer Pack’ for Maxx Flash, by VMLY&R, Mumbai, India.

‘Toy8 Screening’ for Toy Eight, by Toy Eight, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

‘Dot Pad. The First Smart Tactile Graphics Display.’ for Dot, by Dot Incorporation, Seoul, South Korea / Serviceplan Korea, Seoul, South Korea / Serviceplan, Munich, Germany.

‘Project Skate’ for Google, by Google Brand Studio APAC, Sydney, Australia.

‘Project Relate’ for Google, by Toaster, Singapore.