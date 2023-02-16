comScore

How it Works

Spikes Asia 2023: Dentsu Creative and VMLY&R shortlisted for Innovation Spikes

Work for Maxx Flash and TVS Motor Company from India are running for the finals in the category.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2023 8:57 AM
Spikes Asia 2023: Dentsu Creative and VMLY&R shortlisted for Innovation Spikes
‘The Killer Pack’ for Maxx Flash, by VMLY&R, Mumbai, India has been shortlisted. (Still from Maxx Flash - The Killer Pack video)

Spikes Asia, one of APAC’s prestigious awards for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has announced its first shortlist for 2023, the Innovation Spikes. From 29 entries, 10 have been shortlisted; South Korea have the most shortlisted pieces of work, followed by India and Australia. Shortlisted entrants will present their work to the jury for the next round of judging.

Innovation jury president, Claudia Cristovao, head of Google Brand Studio, Google, APAC, commented, “More needs, less trends" - this year's Innovation finalists reflect the challenges of 2022. There is less hype, and more sobering attempts to make meaningful change in the world. We’re seeing work that is fun and whimsical, to help inspire what's next.”

Jenny Lau, events director, Spikes Asia, added, “We’re delighted to announce the first Spikes Asia 2023 shortlist for the Innovation Spikes. The Innovation Spikes celebrate ground-breaking innovation, technology and problem solving. The diverse and distinctive work that emerges from APAC is always highly anticipated for this category and this year’s showing doesn’t disappoint. I’d like to extend my thanks to the Innovation jury for their hard work in shortlisting this body of work.”

Shortlisted entries are as follows:

'Voice Watch' for Toyota Mobility Foundation, by Dentsu Inc., Tokyo, Japan.

'Solar Beehive' for Hanwha, by Innocean Worldwide, Seoul, South Korea.

'Audio Ad You Can See’ for DFR Recruiting, by VMLY&R, Melbourne, Australia.

‘The Responsible Manhole’ for TVS Motor Company, by Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, India.

‘The Killer Pack’ for Maxx Flash, by VMLY&R, Mumbai, India.

‘Toy8 Screening’ for Toy Eight, by Toy Eight, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

‘Dot Pad. The First Smart Tactile Graphics Display.’ for Dot, by Dot Incorporation, Seoul, South Korea / Serviceplan Korea, Seoul, South Korea / Serviceplan, Munich, Germany.

‘Project Skate’ for Google, by Google Brand Studio APAC, Sydney, Australia.

‘Project Relate’ for Google, by Toaster, Singapore.

‘Hydrogen Garbage Truck’ for Hyundai Motor Group, by Innocean Worldwide, Seoul, South Korea.


Tags
First Published on Feb 16, 2023 8:56 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Crypto ads and sponsorships banned during Women's IPL 2023

Crypto ads and sponsorships banned during Women's IPL 2023

How it Works

OTT content, retail media and localisation of sports to dominate ad, marketing industry in 2023: Report

OTT content, retail media and localisation of sports to dominate ad, marketing industry in 2023: Report

How it Works

Influencer marketing spends by brands expected to cross Rs 1,500 Cr in 2023

Influencer marketing spends by brands expected to cross Rs 1,500 Cr in 2023

How it Works

Super Bowl 2023 ads: Indian adlanders pick hits and misses

Super Bowl 2023 ads: Indian adlanders pick hits and misses

How it Works

Ad spends to grow at 15.5 percent: GroupM India

Ad spends to grow at 15.5 percent: GroupM India

How it Works

Why are content creators becoming entrepreneurs?

Why are content creators becoming entrepreneurs?

How it Works

Valentine’s Day: Indians want to explore dating in the Metaverse

Valentine’s Day: Indians want to explore dating in the Metaverse