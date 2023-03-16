Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj knock it out of the park; the duo score high on popularity, likeability: Hansa Research

The surging popularity of women's cricket in India is undoubtedly bringing the long-overdue recognition to female cricketers. One clear example is the ongoing Women Premier League 2023 (WPL), which has not only captured the attention of sports enthusiasts but also attracted brands for endorsements and collaborations.

Brand Endorser Report by Hansa Research has insights highlighting Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj as the current most likeable and popular female sports personalities in the nation. They have excelled on a variety of metrics against some of their male counterparts on bold, fit/energetic/stamina, and overall personality parameters, establishing a powerful identity and performance standard that surpasses some of the popular and young male players such as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.

In the last couple of years, Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the leading player in Indian cricket. She is seen as one of the fittest players in the current Indian women's team, and a popular face in women's cricket. She has endorsed several major brands, such as Nike, Guvi, Hero Motocorp, Hyundai, Boost, Spektacom, and Manyavar.

Mithali Raj is a stalwart in women's cricket. She has played an instrumental role in elevating the prominence of women sportspersons in India, earning legendary status with remarkable recall both nationally and internationally. Her life story has even inspired a recent biopic film called "Shabaash Mithu."

Commenting on the intriguing findings from the Brand Endorser Report, Praveen Nijhara, chief executive officer - Hansa Research said, “Our study, Brand Endorser, offers a comprehensive evaluation of the value an endorser brings to a brand. It enables marketers to make informed decisions and enhance overall return on investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement."

“As the Indian women's team secured the 2023 ICC U19 T20 World Cup trophy and the Women's Premier League (WPL) continues to garner attention, women cricketers are poised to expand their brand value and endorsement portfolios. With the WPL, a fresh wave of talent is expected to rise to prominence, potentially becoming household names. This is a defining moment for Indian women's cricket, empowering women through sports and inspiring them to greatness. A great time for brands to tap in on their popularity and associate with a good brand endorser.” he added.