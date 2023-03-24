Retail sector boosts ad volumes on TV News by 15 percent in FY 2022: TAM

In FY 2022, the retail sector significantly increased its advertising efforts on TV news programs. As per TAM, advertising volumes for retail sector commercials surged by 15 percent in comparison to the previous year. News Bulletin was the most preferred genre by retail advertisers on TV.

With the pandemic accelerating the shift towards e-commerce, retailers had to adapt rapidly to stay competitive in the market. To stand out from the competition, retailers resorted to aggressive advertising campaigns on TV news channels, which proved to be an effective strategy. As per experts, by leveraging the increased viewership of news channels during the pandemic, retailers were able to reach a broad audience and increase their market share.

According to TAM numbers, the top ten advertisers in news in 2022 were, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Reliance Retail, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Group of Companies, Gopu Nandilath Group, Joyalukkas Group, Praadis Jewellers, Vasanth & Co, Sathya Agencies and Bhima Group (Jewellery).

Overall, as a genre, news has been performing well in the last few quarters, as per TAM analysis.

For FMCG sector advertisers on TV, too, news bulletin was amongst the top three preferred genres.

In a separate chat with Storyboard18, Amol Dighe, chief executive officer of Investments and Business Development at Madison Media, said that while General Entertainment Channels (GECs) are effective for building reach, news channels are ideal for frequency and account for a substantial portion of the overall reach. This is a key factor in the evolution of news channels as a robust advertising platform.