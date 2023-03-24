comScore

How it Works

Retail sector boosts ad volumes on TV News by 15 percent in FY 2022: TAM

Advertising efforts of the retail sector on TV news programs saw a significant surge in the year gone by.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2023 9:03 AM
Retail sector boosts ad volumes on TV News by 15 percent in FY 2022: TAM
With the pandemic accelerating the shift towards e-commerce, retailers had to adapt rapidly to stay competitive in the market. To stand out from the competition, retailers resorted to aggressive advertising campaigns on TV news channels, which proved to be an effective strategy. (Representative Image: Franki Chamaki via Unsplash)

In FY 2022, the retail sector significantly increased its advertising efforts on TV news programs. As per TAM, advertising volumes for retail sector commercials surged by 15 percent in comparison to the previous year. News Bulletin was the most preferred genre by retail advertisers on TV.

With the pandemic accelerating the shift towards e-commerce, retailers had to adapt rapidly to stay competitive in the market. To stand out from the competition, retailers resorted to aggressive advertising campaigns on TV news channels, which proved to be an effective strategy. As per experts, by leveraging the increased viewership of news channels during the pandemic, retailers were able to reach a broad audience and increase their market share.

According to TAM numbers, the top ten advertisers in news in 2022 were, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Reliance Retail, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Group of Companies, Gopu Nandilath Group, Joyalukkas Group, Praadis Jewellers, Vasanth & Co, Sathya Agencies and Bhima Group (Jewellery).

Overall, as a genre, news has been performing well in the last few quarters, as per TAM analysis.

For FMCG sector advertisers on TV, too, news bulletin was amongst the top three preferred genres.

In a separate chat with Storyboard18, Amol Dighe, chief executive officer of Investments and Business Development at Madison Media, said that while General Entertainment Channels (GECs) are effective for building reach, news channels are ideal for frequency and account for a substantial portion of the overall reach. This is a key factor in the evolution of news channels as a robust advertising platform.

TAM analysis also says that news genre saw 8 percent rise in 2022 compared to 2018, wherein Hindi news topped with more than 30 percent share of news genre's ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021.


Tags
First Published on Mar 24, 2023 9:03 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Weekly Shorts: Influencer Marketing Brand and Influencer Growth Q1, 2023

Weekly Shorts: Influencer Marketing Brand and Influencer Growth Q1, 2023

How it Works

Employees turning social media influencers is the next India Inc challenge after moonlighting

Employees turning social media influencers is the next India Inc challenge after moonlighting

How it Works

#TBH: Churn, course correction marks OTT industry version 2.0

#TBH: Churn, course correction marks OTT industry version 2.0

How it Works

Ranveer Singh beats Virat Kohli to become most valuable celebrity in 2022

Ranveer Singh beats Virat Kohli to become most valuable celebrity in 2022

How it Works

Marketing Mocktail: The purpose of Brand Purpose explained!

Marketing Mocktail: The purpose of Brand Purpose explained!

How it Works

Simply Speaking: Buy or Bye Bye?

Simply Speaking: Buy or Bye Bye?

How it Works

Nostalgia of cable TV and the rise of connected TV: How technology is changing the way we watch

Nostalgia of cable TV and the rise of connected TV: How technology is changing the way we watch