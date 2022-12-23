Regional Report: What do Indians think about dating apps and designer clothes?

In this third and final article of the LB Regional Report series where we decode the Indias within India, we segue towards a better understanding of contemporary lifestyle choices, especially in terms of relationship motivations and fashion preferences.

Ranging from views on regional pride to the affinity towards dating apps, and a breakdown of traditional fashion preferences; the report brings interesting insights into the habits of the new-age consumer.

Regional Pride

When it comes to regional pride, in Tamil Nadu 45 percent of people surveyed seek greater pride in regional identity followed by Delhi at 41 percent whereas Maharashtra stands at the lowest (31 percent). Similarly, when it comes to the national language only 39 percent in Maharashtra agreed that they would rather speak in their own language than the national language, while 59 percent of Tamil Nadu residents opted for their regional language.

Dating in the new age

Rapid urbanisation and large-scale consumption of western programming have brought about a significant change towards relationships. The report spotlights that dating apps have an opportunity to work in West Bengal, where 38 percent of the respondents agree that dating apps are a better option for finding one's partner. 35 percent of the respondents in Delhi think the same. Both states ranked higher than the national average, which stands at 29 percent. This reflects a significant shift in mentality towards the arranged marriage institution for finding one’s life partner.

Interestingly, when it comes to relationships, residents of Punjab came across as more opinionated and confident with 52 percent opting to be single, rather than compromising on the kind of person they want to be with. While Tamil Nadu ranked the lowest at 39 percent. Furthermore, when the participants were asked their opinion on divorce, 67 percent of Punjab respondents and 51 percent of Tamil Nadu agreed divorce is a better option than continuing in an unhappy marriage.

There seems to be an inclination towards independence of thought and surety about decisions in Punjab, which also ranked high on eagerness to indulge in new life experiences. On the contrary, Rajasthan seemed to be more traditional in mindset, with only half of the participants (55 percent) keen on breaking their regular routine. Down-south, 70 percent respondents from Kerala agreed that they would move out of their comfort zone if it meant it would help them achieve their ambitions and goals, while both, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ranked the lowest in comparison.

Ironically, the capital city also has the highest percentage of residents who believe that women still don’t have control over their lives. This presents a genuine opportunity for businesses to empower women in Delhi through services and products across FMCG, pharma, and financial categories. Additionally, marketing campaigns in the region can be tailored to co-opt men and educate and nudge them to empower women in the nation’s capital.

Spotlight on fashion trends

When it comes to fashion choices, both, Maharashtra and Karnataka over-indexed above the national average in choosing comfort over style. Tamil Nadu ranked the lowest, with only 59 percent agreeing with the same.

For Punjab and Chandigarh fashion is about standing out in a crowd, and these states are most willing to pay a premium for sustainable fashion. Residents of Chandigarh strongly believe that their fashion choices play an important role in portraying their identity.

Comparatively, when asked about high-priced designer wear, it was Rajasthan with 53 percent of the respondents expressing their interest in investing in designer wear, whereas only 42 percent residents of Punjab and Chandigarh agree with the same, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 43 percent and Karnataka at 44 percent.

It seems that eco-friendly fashion brands will have to dial up their conversation on the merits of sustainable fashion in certain parts of the country. Athleisure brands on the other hand have an over-indexed opportunity in Maharashtra and Karnataka, where marketers can benefit from a higher share of wallet and consumer attention – since in a post-pandemic world, comfort is key.