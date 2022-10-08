comScore

News18 News Network sweeps Hindi belt in Week 39

As per latest BARC data, News18 is leading the market share charts in the HSM-Urban + Rural Market.

By  Storyboard18Oct 8, 2022 9:31 AM
News18 News Network sweeps Hindi belt in Week 39
In the prime time slot (2100-2200 hrs), News18 emerged as the leading news network during week 39 with 17.9% market share. (Representational image via Unsplash)

News18 India is leading the charts when it comes to market share in the Hindi speaking markets (HSM). As per the latest BARC data, News18’s average market share in the HSM-Urban + Rural Market, AB15+ category stands at 15.4% for the week 39 (24 to 30 September, 2022). This makes News18 the largest TV news network in the country.

Others in the top five list in the same category lag behind. TV9 Network channels, ABP News Network, TV Today Network and Republic ARG Network clocked a market share of 15%, 12%, 10.3% and 9.1% respectively in the same period.

In the prime time slot (2100-2200 hrs), News18 emerged as the leading news network during week 39 with 17.9% market share. This was followed by India TV (17.1%), Republic Bharat (15.8%), Aaj Tak (14.4%), TV9 Bharatvasrh (11.1%) and ABP News (6.2%).

In terms of state specific market leadership for 24 hrs all days , AB15+ category, News18 Bihar and Jharkhand with 97.7% market share stood ahead of Sahara Samay Bihar and Jharkhand with 2.3%.

In Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the market share of News18 was 28.6% ahead of ABP Ganga (26.2%) and News State UP/Uttarakhand (24.1%). In Rajasthan, News18 is the leading channel with 57.9% market share followed by 1st India News (31.6%) and India News (9.6%).

News18 also dominated the market share in Haryana, Himachal and J&K with 39.2% market share followed by JKL 24*7 News (36.1%) and Gulistan News (24.7%).


First Published on Oct 8, 2022 9:31 AM

