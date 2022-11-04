Microsoft overtakes Amazon, Apple tops Interbrand’s 2022 Best Global Brands rankings

Apple emerged as the best global brand for the 10th consecutive year in a Best Global Brands 2022 ranking released by Interbrand. With an 18 percent increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215 m) has remained at the top of the table. While Microsoft has moved up into second place, overtaking Amazon.

Microsoft with a brand value of (US$278,288m) has leapfrogged Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google (US$251,751m) has held onto its number four spot.

Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32 percent.

Despite Tesla’s continued growth, it could not replicate the 184 percent increase in brand value it saw in 2021. The remainder of the top 10 companies include Samsung at fifth spot (US$87,689m), Toyota at sixth (US$59,757m), Coca-Cola at seventh (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz at eighth (US$56,103m), Disney at ninth (US$50,325m) and Nike at tenth spot (US$50,289m) for the first time edging out McDonald's at 11th position.

Airbnb (54), Red Bull (64) and Xiaomi (84) are new entrants for 2022. Instagram (16) overtakes Facebook (17) as Meta’s most valuable brand.

The top 10 brands makeup 53 percent of the total value of the table. The average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever - a 16% rise from 2021 ($2,667,524m).

Gonzalo Brujó, global CEO of Interbrand says, “As we journey through this period of economic uncertainty, the most successful brands will continue to make ever stronger connections with consumers. These top 10 brands defy the rules. They build exceptionally strong relationships with their customers, which allows them to extend the equity of their brand beyond traditional products, sectors or silos. They stand out in terms of leadership, empowerment and change—and with that comes value.”

A 16 percent increase in the table's overall brand value demonstrates the growing contribution a company's brand has in driving its economic success. Interbrand says that while financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the value of the world's strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer choice, loyalty and margins.

This is also the first time when Quantitative Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) data has been incorporated into the Best Global Brands methodology.

Interbrand states that the fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year) significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strength factors – direction, agility and participation.