Meta introduces new tools to help content creators monetize on Instagram

Content creators will soon be able to make their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs, or digital collectibles) on Instagram and sell them to fans, both on and off the app. They’ll have an end-to-end toolkit — from creation (starting on the Polygon blockchain) and showcasing, to selling, said Meta, the American multinational technology conglomerate that owns Instagram. These features are rolled out with a small group of creators in the US first, and will be taken to other countries in the course of time.

Meta also plans to expand access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the U.S. This is to support creators earn predictable income and connect more deeply with their most engaged followers. The social app is also introducing gifts on Instagram, starting with Reels, so creators have a new way to earn money from their fan base.

Meta is also launching a professional mode for Facebook profiles, which will allow creators to build a public presence while maintaining their personal profile on the platform.