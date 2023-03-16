JioCinema rolls out IPL 2023 interactive campaign in 11 languages

JioCinema has announced the launch of its TATA IPL campaign titled "Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL," featuring cricketers MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav.

The campaign promotes the free streaming of the tournament on JioCinema and highlights its unique features such as multi-cam viewing, key moments among others.

The new spot is a satire on traditional appointment viewing and emphasizes the autonomy that JioCinema offers to fans during live matches.

Viacom18, which had bagged the digital rights of the IPL during the media rights auction last year, decided to stream the league on JioCinema.

The media company had won the digital rights at Rs 20,500 crore for the 2023-27 cycle and had also bagged non-exclusive digital rights for 18 matches of the tournament at Rs 3,273 crore.

The IPL is expected to record a reach of 550 million this year, according to JioCinema.

Advertising agencies believe that new ad inventory, JioCinema's move to make the IPL free for viewers, and faster growth in the digital ad market are few reasons the IPL has become more attractive for advertisers this year.