comScore

How it Works

JioCinema rolls out IPL 2023 interactive campaign in 11 languages

The campaign promotes the free streaming of the tournament on JioCinema and highlights its unique features such as multi-cam viewing, key moments among others.

By  Storyboard18Mar 16, 2023 5:52 PM
JioCinema rolls out IPL 2023 interactive campaign in 11 languages
Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a still from JioCinema's new Tata IPL campaign

JioCinema has announced the launch of its TATA IPL campaign titled "Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL," featuring cricketers MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav.

The campaign promotes the free streaming of the tournament on JioCinema and highlights its unique features such as multi-cam viewing, key moments among others.

The new spot is a satire on traditional appointment viewing and emphasizes the autonomy that JioCinema offers to fans during live matches.

Viacom18, which had bagged the digital rights of the IPL during the media rights auction last year, decided to stream the league on JioCinema.

The media company had won the digital rights at Rs 20,500 crore for the 2023-27 cycle and had also bagged non-exclusive digital rights for 18 matches of the tournament at Rs 3,273 crore.

The IPL is expected to record a reach of 550 million this year, according to JioCinema.

Advertising agencies believe that new ad inventory, JioCinema's move to make the IPL free for viewers, and faster growth in the digital ad market are few reasons the IPL has become more attractive for advertisers this year.

JioCinema is also betting on connected TV audience for IPL success on digital. The connected TV audience base is expected to reach 100 million in 2023.


Tags
First Published on Mar 16, 2023 5:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj knock it out of the park; the duo score high on popularity, likeability: Hansa Research

Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj knock it out of the park; the duo score high on popularity, likeability: Hansa Research

How it Works

Why are independent advertising agencies aiming to go public?

Why are independent advertising agencies aiming to go public?

How it Works

Plagiarism charges, credit hogging in adland sour social media timelines

Plagiarism charges, credit hogging in adland sour social media timelines

How it Works

How are product folks, marketers and designers using ChatGPT in India?

How are product folks, marketers and designers using ChatGPT in India?

How it Works

Bite-sized gaming content goes big in India: Brands take notice of growing trend

Bite-sized gaming content goes big in India: Brands take notice of growing trend

How it Works

82% of Indian brands still rely heavily on third-party cookies: Adobe

82% of Indian brands still rely heavily on third-party cookies: Adobe

How it Works

Open Internet users touch 600 million in India, advertising yet to scale, report

Open Internet users touch 600 million in India, advertising yet to scale, report