JioCinema gets record number of advertisers and sponsors in TATA IPL 2023 opening week

JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023, had a stellar opening week with 23 sponsors signing up for advertising on the platform. The number of advertisers and sponsors signed up by JioCinema for TATA IPL 2023 is significantly higher than any event on digital streaming in India.

The sponsors on JioCinema for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, included (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.

The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. With viewers enjoying the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, the list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further. The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes during the weekend, which was up by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend and has sustained in the first week.

“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” said Viacom18 – sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Besides advertising on JioCinema offers brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than TV advertising which is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting their focus and budgets towards digital.”

JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first week – over 375 Cr. This followed a first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital. JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 Cr. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day.

The numbers are supported by customised device integration partnerships with over 500 OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, OnePlus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. In addition, CTV viewers continue to watch the world’s most famous cricket league in 4K for the first time ever through JioCinema.

To keep fans engaged and enhance their experience further, JioCinema announced, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives everyone a chance to win one car every match. Introduced on April 8th, JioCinema recorded over 1.5 Cr. plays on the contest on the first two matches between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

