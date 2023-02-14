Indians can now go on dates in the Metaverse

Metaverse and Dating: Seems a perfect match for Indians! According to a new research from FIS, apart from exploring shopping, socialising and attending virtual concerts in the Metaverse, Indians are keen to explore virtual dating in the Metaverse. The research dives deeper to understand the sentiments of Indian customers around adoption of futuristic technologies like the Metaverse. It highlights that 60% Men and 48% women are interested in trying out dating virtually in the Metaverse. Moreover, it is evident that today more and more brands in India are exploring and adopting technologies like Metaverse to offer various services such as gaming, banking, dating, shopping, product launches etc.

While the annual Valentine’s Day celebratory day rituals can be for the couples and married partners, dating in the Metaverse might just be the thing that the young Indians can explore to have some exciting experience! Dating in the Metaverse offers an immersive and on-of-a-kind experience. In a virtual world, users can create avatars to represent themselves and interact with others in a variety of environments, including virtual bars, clubs, and other social spaces. This has opened up new opportunities for people to connect with others and potentially start a romantic relationship. While the virtual dating experience may not be exactly the same as in-person dating, it still provides a way for people to connect and build relationships.