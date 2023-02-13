Indians are looking for value offers online as inflation rises, study

A majority of Indians are spending more time online searching for the best offers and values before making a purchase compared to their global counterparts, reveals a study conducted by commerce media company Criteo.

Titled “The Rise of Savvy Shoppers”, the study was conducted on 1,400 consumers in India to see how inflation has impacted their shopping behaviour and preference. The results show that the economic uncertainty and rising costs are creating savvy shoppers who are eager to get the best value for their money without sacrificing the items they love.

The study highlights that 81 percent of shoppers in India are spending more time online searching for the best offers and values before making a purchase compared to 71 percent of global shoppers. Also, 80 percent of Indian shoppers are finding products that are priced better online than in physical stores compared to 65 percent shoppers globally. According to the study, 77 percent of Indian shoppers said they are shopping more online now, compared to 57 percent of global shoppers.

Shoppers prioritize cost savings while also seeking out products of high quality. In fact, product quality is the most important factor for consumers, outpacing free shipping and discounts/coupons.

The study shows that 95 percent of Indian consumers consider product quality when making a purchase, 90 percent take free shipping into consideration, and 89 percent look for available discounts and coupons. Shoppers are looking for the best of both worlds - great products that are made to last and deals that don't compromise quality.

Consumers in India are becoming more forward-thinking in their purchasing habits due to economic uncertainty and rising costs. According to the findings, 51 percent of consumers buy gifts for future holidays or birthdays in advance because of price increase, compared to 40 percent of global consumers following the same trend. Fifty-nine percent of Indian consumers have cancelled or postponed plans to buy items due to price hikes. Seventy-four percent buy essential items in bulk to get more value for their money. Additionally, 61 percent are purchasing high-value items like appliances and furniture sooner to beat potential price increases. These findings highlight a growing trend of smart and strategic shopping among consumers.

Taranjeet Singh, managing director, South APAC, Criteo, notes that the recent inflation has affected the budget of many shoppers.