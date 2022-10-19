comScore

How Indians make online shopping decisions during Diwali

Key highlights from Twitter’s #LetsTalkShop report.

By  Storyboard18Oct 19, 2022 2:50 PM
The report indicates that 9 in 10 consumers are more likely to consider a purchase after seeing someone else’s opinion about a brand/product. (Representational image via Unsplash)

This Diwali Twitter partnered with Publicis to study the mindset of festive shoppers online to help marketers target effectively. The study unveils the sentiment that is driving conversations and shopping decisions; content consumption patterns; expectations from brands both in terms of customer service and content. Talking about the report's key findings, Kanika Mittal, country lead - large client solutions, Twitter India, said, “Our data reveals that 97% of people surveyed seek comments and opinions from others on the service, with reviews and recommendations dominating 70% of shopping conversations. Trust, too, plays a major role. 9 in 10 consumers are more likely to consider a purchase after seeing someone else’s opinion about a brand/product. In fact, for the majority of shoppers, these spontaneous conversations are as — if not more — impactful on purchase decisions as traditional reviews.”

Here are key highlights:

The report indicates that 9 in 10 consumers are more likely to consider a purchase after seeing someone else’s opinion about a brand/product.

Twitter has been one of the go-to services for consumers to help them in their purchase journey, as more than half (51%) of Indian online shoppers agree that ads or Tweets on Twitter help them discover new products or brands.

55% state that reviews and comments on Twitter are more trustworthy than any other social media platform.

The study reveals that the buildup to the festivities is the most exciting for consumers as 50% of the Diwali conversation on Twitter takes place before the festival, whereas 35% of the conversation happens on the day of the festival.

92% of festive conversations around Diwali are mostly positive or neutral in tonality, with 75% of mentions on Diwali on Twitter being linked to ‘joy’. As brands increasingly tap into the power of click ‘play’ to engage with their audiences, the report notes that 64% of people on Twitter enjoy watching video ads to see what brands have to offer.

4 in 10 shoppers are on the lookout for deals and promotional offers from brands around Diwali.

Brand conversation is increasingly becoming influential at every stage of the purchase journey and has the power to influence shopping decisions. As a matter of fact, 93% of Indian shoppers recall brand conversations online before making a purchase.

In fact, shoppers on Twitter consider 4 out of 5 (80%) of the brand conversation as ‘trustworthy’.

88% of brand conversations made people feel differently about the brand.

Amongst consumers that made a purchase, 62% said that their experience with brand conversation made them much more likely to consider the purchase.


First Published on Oct 19, 2022 2:43 PM

