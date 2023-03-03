How Artificial Intelligence will impact the future of filmmaking

A.I Art is changing the way we approach filmmaking, Especially when it comes to enhancing creativity and creating visual effects. Ai-generated art has been used in recent projects like RyotaroMakihara's Dog and boy, Karen x cheng's Lunar new year 2023 project with Mcdonald's, Paul Trillo’s Thank GoFudMe Donors and in many other productions.

Ryotaro Makihara's latest Netflix film "Dog and boy" uses A.I art to create stunningly realistic environments, characters, and effects. The integration of A.I art has allowed for more efficient and precise animation techniques, resulting in a seamless blend of computer-generated and hand-drawn elements. This has enhanced the overall quality and immersion of the film, pushing the boundaries of animated filmmaking.

Karen x cheng's lunar new year 2023 project with Mcdonald's is another example of how A.I art can help create films on a low budget. Cheng used A.I software to create a short film that celebrates lunar new year. The film features a mix of live-action footage and computer-generated imagery, all created using affordable software and stock footage.

Paul Trillo and Artclass have taken gratitude to a whole new level by using ai and real footage to thank gofundme donors. The campaign is an innovative way of showing appreciation for those who support a cause. The use of ai in the process makes it more efficient and personalized. This is an excellent example of how technology can be used for good.

A.I. Art has many benefits in filmmaking. For one, it allows filmmakers to create more complex and realistic visual effects without the need for expensive sets or equipment. It also enables filmmakers to experiment with new creative ideas that would have been impossible to achieve using traditional filmmaking techniques.

Another benefit of A.I art in filmmaking is the ability to work with a smaller budget. Filmmakers can use affordable software and stock footage to create stunning visuals that rival those created with a bigger budget. This means that more filmmakers can bring their creative visions to life without breaking the bank.

One recent example of this is an A.I project from Nestle that reframes "The milkmaid," a masterpiece created more than 360 years ago by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, in a fresh, expanded light. The work from Ogilvy Paris promotes La Laitičreyogurt, which has long used milkmaid imagery in its campaigns.

Using Dall-e 2's new "Outpainting" feature, the team was able to add significant details and new characters to the original oil-on-canvas image, creating a more dynamic and engaging visual story that highlights the product's key benefits.

By leveraging the power of A.I, filmmakers and marketers can create ad spots that are both visually stunning and highly effective at conveying their message. Whether they are looking to promote a new product or service, or simply capture the attention of their audience, A.I Art can help them achieve their goals and stand out in a crowded marketplace

Overall, A.I Art is transforming the way we approach filmmaking. It is allowing filmmakers to create more complex and realistic visuals while also enabling them to experiment with new creative ideas. With the continued development of A.I software, we can expect to see even more exciting uses of A.I Art in the future of filmmaking.