Emily in Paris to Mad Men: Shows that have powerful characters from media and adland

Advertising, media, PR, and marketing are all interrelated multi-billion dollar industries. One cannot survive without the other. It can be a very cut-throat career especially when you have to think on your feet and be on top of your game. For marketers, publicists, journalists, communication consultants, and brand managers finding themselves in the throes of burnout and looking for some kind of escape for inspiration, here’s a list of shows to perhaps remind you about why you chose this field.

These celebrated TV shows reveal the nuances of these industries backed by powerful and engaging stories and characters. We suggest add these to your watchlist or re-watchlist now. If you have any recommendations for us, drop your suggestions on our social pages.

Mad Men

Does this iconic TV show even need any introduction?! Mad Men is the quintessential TV show for people intrigued by the world of advertising. The story which is set in New York in the 1960s narrates the journey of Don Draper, who is the creative director at one of the most noteworthy ad agencies in New York. Mad Men not only brought global attention to the inside world of advertising after its premier but also gave us a pretty good idea about what it was for minorities and women back then.

Emily in Paris

Emily has won the hearts of both Gen Z and millennials for her unapologetic nature and will to confront the status quo and question prevalent sexism in ads. Even though sometimes the show has received criticism for the way it depicted the Parisian culture via stereotypes, this story about an American woman finding herself amidst a new culture and environment is a must-watch. Especially if you want understand how the world of social media marketing works.

Friends

This 90s cult show which many of us grew up watching is known for its classic theme song and opening credits, celebrity cameos, aha moments, and of course the six quirky and hilarious characters. For those who don’t know, the adorable and sarcastic character Chandler was a copywriter in season 9 of the show. In his own hilarious way, Chandler teaches us that indeed no idea is a bad idea and if you have a natural flair for words and wit, then you will have the last laugh.

Succession