E-com, D2C brands vow to support govt directive on paid reviews

Nykaa and Myntra declined to comment. Meanwhile, direct-to-consumer (D2C) firms, which rely heavily on consumer reviews and word-of-mouth, also pledged their full support to curb the menace of fake reviews. Wellbeing Nutrition, a plant-based nutrition D2C company that sells across its own and third-party e-commerce platforms, believes that the government norms will bring the much needed transparency in the online commerce. "It will allow more transparency for consumers in terms of making the right choice with honest customer reviews who’ve experienced the products. This shall definitely be appreciated and enforced by everyone to offer what actually is the best. The winner in this will be the consumer and the product,” says Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder & chief business officer, Wellbeing Nutrition. Evocus, a product by AV Organics, popularly known as black alkaline water is another D2C firm that this regulation will give online shoppers the transparency to shop online with confidence. “We are selling globally in the west and the middle east but we haven’t seen such a wise regulation by any government so far. Our website also has reviews but all of them are verified customer reviews who have either bought from us on our website drinkevocus or amazon. We are in total support of this initiative and proud to be part of the ethical selling practices,” notes Zulkarnain Shaikh, head of digital marketing, Global E-Commerce, and PR, Evocus.