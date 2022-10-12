Dentsu Report: Marketers ask agencies to start leading and stop lagging

Dentsu Creative has released the results of its annual survey of CMOs in the UK, US, China, India, and Brazil, providing a stark insight into what today’s clients need and want most from their agencies. The data shows clients’ belief that while consumer behaviour has changed significantly, the agency model is yet to respond, and their frustration with agency silos.

78% of CMOs feel that the silo-ed agency model is no longer fit for purpose while 82% want to see agencies seamlessly combine capabilities to deliver new and innovative solutions, agreeing “I want to see creative solutions across every aspect of my business- Media, Commerce and CXM - just as much as in campaigns.”

When asked what is needed to engage the next generation of consumer, 63% of CMOs say that brands need to create rather than borrow from culture. The vast majority, at 84%, believe that to connect with younger generations brands now need to “entertain and engage” to earn attention through entertainment properties or rich virtual experiences, most importantly, they believe that connecting the right diverse talent around their challenges, regardless of silos or geographies is the only way to deliver work that will resonate in culture.

Hungry for change, today’s CMOs agree that in today’s connected world traditional scale is no longer the advantage it once was. 85% of clients agree there should be a more intelligent way to scale for a sustainable world, while 76% simply want their agencies to connect the right talent around the right brief, regardless of where it sits.

Diverse creative talent is seen by CMOs as a key enabler of modern creativity, with an agreement that difference of thought and background can yield the strongest work. Today’s clients demand that agency teams should reflect the diversity of the modern world.

Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, dentsu International said, "This survey showed that today’s CMOs don’t want creativity to stay in its swim lane, they want to see creativity across every aspect of their business-across media and CXM just as much as campaigns and content. That’s why we designed Dentsu Creative not only to bring together our amazing capabilities in entertainment, experience, storytelling and innovation but to integrate seamlessly with our Media and CXM businesses. Clients are asking agencies to create culture, to invent new possibilities, to help reshape society and we care ready to deliver this.”

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India commented, “We all know that the business landscape is rapidly changing and so are the expectations from agencies on how and what we deliver. It’s extremely essential for all of us to be in tune with the requirements and expectations in this changing environment."

Eight key themes identified and unpacked in the report:

1) FROM COMPLEXITY TO SIMPLICITY

Today’s clients reject artificial divisions and binaries, seeking simple but powerfully integrated solutions to their problems.

73% of marketers agree that the modern comms landscape, and by extension their roles, have become increasingly complex.

2) INVENTING THE FUTURE

Investment in gaming, virtual technologies and social commerce continues as clients believe the online space is where their most meaningful customer interactions take place.

84% agree that an online store should feel as immersive as an offline store.

3) BIG IDEAS, BOLDLY EXECUTED

The big organising idea is more important than ever but today big ideas must be executed in bold new ways, to connect in personal, contextually relevant ways.

84% agree that Modern Creativity creates culture, it doesn’t just interrupt.

4) RADICAL COLLABORATION

Delivering Modern Creativity means rejecting traditional silos and traditional definitions of scale, using data and technology to nimbly connect the right talent around the right brief.

76% want agencies to connect the right talent around the right brief, wherever it sits in their networks.

5) CREATING CULTURE

CMOs across the globe are investing in content marketing, entertainment and IP as never before, building their own audiences and creating their own properties.

84% of respondents are implementing or have implemented Entertainment platforms and IP as a strategy

6) HORIZONTAL CREATIVITY

To thrive in the modern world, networks must embrace creativity across every touchpoint; content to commerce, media to CXM. Creativity is no longer a vertical or discipline but a horizontal.

82% want to see creative solutions across media, commerce and CRM, just as much as in campaigns.

7) CHANGING SOCIETY

CMOs speak with one voice on the vital importance of using their platform for good and the imperative to pivot their business model in response to the climate crisis.

84% agree that real change is only possible through sustained collaboration between businesses, consumers and policy makers.

8) EMBRACING DIFFERENCE

Designing for the modern world means investing in teams that reflect the modern world. Today’s agencies must embrace difference as the only true way to deliver work that makes a difference.