D2C brands and influencer non- disclosures push personal care to Top 3 violative sectors: ASCI Report

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), in its latest report titled “Objectionable ads in the Beauty & Personal Care category and the rising impact of influencer marketing & D2C brands”, has revealed how the personal care sector has emerged among the top three violators contributing to 12 percent of all objectionable advertisements scrutinised by ASCI. While personal care has always been among the top ten violating categories, in the past two years, it has risen to the top three on account of high volumes of ads violating ASCI’s guidelines. The launch of influencer guidelines in May 2021 along with ASCI’s proactive monitoring using AI-based tools has added to the increased number of ads under scrutiny.

With respect to the personal care sector, in the period 2021-2022 to Q1-Q3 2022-2023, ASCI processed complaints against 1,126 advertisements in this sector versus just 347 ads in the previous two years. The sector report has also thrown light on some interesting facts:

There was a 272% rise in the monthly average of ads processed in the last four years, starting from 2019.

5.7 percent of ads in violation of the ASCI Code were from the personal hygiene category, 30.3% from the skin care category, 24.7 percent from the cosmetics category, 19.4 percent from hair care. 17.5 percent of ads showcased multiple categories.

Social media influencers were responsible for 68 percent of the ads processed in the personal care category, out of which 92 percent violated the ASCI Code and required modifications. Of these, 77 percent were not contested and the voluntary compliance rate stood at 91 percent.

84 percent of violative ads belonged to the D2C brands, which have a large presence on social and digital platforms.

24 percent of total complaints across categories received at ASCI from consumers, industry and consumer organisations between Q1-Q3 in 22-22 were for personal care ads.

The platform split for violative ads in personal care was Instagram (55.3 percent), YouTube (25.9 percent), Facebook (11.3 percent) and websites (4.8 percent).