ChatGPT to BARD: Big Tech goes aggressive for AI share

Worldwide there is a sudden interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI). Thanks to the conversational skills and ability of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) to create jokes, scripts, novels and even poems, Internet users are fascinated with this new universe.

Recently, Google also joined the bandwagon with BARD - its own AI tool powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). The popularity has gone so far and wide that Reddit users are jailbreaking ChatGPT and calling it DAN — Do Anything Now. Do Anything Now 5.0 is a jailbroken version of ChatGPT that can do a lot more and works on the concept of tokens. One can generate content around anything under the sun, including sex. That's wild. Isn't it?

A conservative country like China has also stepped up its game and come up with Ernie Bot which has expertise in text-to-image generation, deciphering language, and generating language.

Generative AI is not only changing the way users will create and consume content but also transforming the way marketers and agencies use the tools to enhance brand communication.

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the Global Generative AI Market Size accounted for USD 7.9 Billion in 2021 and it is estimated to occupy a market size of USD 110.8 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 34.3 percent from 2022 to 2030. Experts are convinced that Generative AI tools will add value to creative processes. ChatGPT has already overawed millions and helped humans to create professional emails, essays and explain science.

As per Gartner, by 2025, 10 percent of all data produced and 30 percent of all outbound marketing messages from large brands will be from Generative AI and up to half of the marketers are using AI in some way already. A few established brands are building product offerings around generative AI. Siemens came out with an AI-based app which enables users to find better system architectures. Brands like PepsiCo, Nestle and Unilever are on the search for applications for technology-based marketing and content production.

Coming back to ChatGPT, time will only tell if it will create a monopoly or if the other upcoming chatbots will give it stiff competition. Let’s dissect what makes the following chatbots different if not better than ChatGPT.

DAN - Reddit users have created DAN or Do Anything Now by cracking OpenAI’s ChatGPT code, which has led to an unofficial and jailbroken, version. What makes DAN different is that it breaks the rules of AI and has the ability to come up with answers that go beyond ethical concerns and are uninhibited.

BARD – Even though Google's lost over $100 billion market cap after BARD (William Shakespeare who apparently inspired the service's name) gave an inaccurate reply, it is speculated that Bard’s ability to consider recent events while responding gives it an edge over ChatGPT which only has access to data till 2021.

Ernie – China’s entry into the lifelike AI bot race is creating a lot of anticipation in both the tech and non-tech world. As per reports, Baidu is planning to launch a service in March. Initially, it would be a standalone application and then eventually and gradually integrate it into its search engine by including chatbot-generated results upon search requests.