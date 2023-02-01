comScore

How it Works

Budget 2023: What's in it for Gen Z?

Here's a break-up of what the Budget 2023 holds for the youth in the country.

By  MoneycontrolFeb 1, 2023 3:15 PM
Budget 2023: What's in it for Gen Z?
The Finance minister also had an announcement for kids and adolescents during her Budget presentation. Nirmala Sitharaman declared the setting up of a national digital library for children and adolescents for facilitating the availability of quality books across the country. (Representative Image: "My Life Through A Lens" via Unsplash)

The Union Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went on for about one and a half hours before the parliament was adjourned. Here's a break-up of what the Budget 2023 holds for Gen Z.

Skill Digital India Platform - It enables demand-based formal skilling, linking with employers and facilitating access to entrepreneurship schemes.

Centres of excellence for artificial intelligence - Three centres for AI to be set up realising the vision of 'Make AI in India and Make AI Work in India'.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme - To provide stipend support to 47 lakh youngsters in three years through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 - On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with needs of the industry.

The Finance minister also had an announcement for kids and adolescents during her Budget presentation. Nirmala Sitharaman declared the setting up of a national digital library for children and adolescents for facilitating the availability of quality books across the country.

"National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and device agnostic accessibility," she said.

"States will be encouraged to set up libraries for them (children) at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the national digital library's sources."

Additionally, to build a culture of reading, and to make up for pandemic-time learning loss, the National Book Trust, the Children's Book Trust, and other sources would be encouraged to provide and replenish non-curricular titles in regional languages and in English to physical libraries, the minister added.

"Collaboration with NGOs that work in literacy will also be a part of this initiative," Nirmala Sitharaman said. "To inculcate financial literacy, financial sector regulators and organisations will be encouraged to provide age-appropriate reading material to these libraries."


Tags
First Published on Feb 1, 2023 3:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Dentsu Creative’s 2023 trends report focuses on mental health crisis, toxicity in technology, and more

Dentsu Creative’s 2023 trends report focuses on mental health crisis, toxicity in technology, and more

How it Works

Budget 2023: What did you think of the Union Budget 2023 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget 2023: What did you think of the Union Budget 2023 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

How it Works

Budget 2023: Retail sector to benefit from push towards local manufacturing

Budget 2023: Retail sector to benefit from push towards local manufacturing

How it Works

Budget 2023: Gaming community applauds introduction of section 194BA for winnings from online games

Budget 2023: Gaming community applauds introduction of section 194BA for winnings from online games

How it Works

Union Budget 2023: Hotel stocks cheer push for tourism sector

Union Budget 2023: Hotel stocks cheer push for tourism sector

How it Works

Union Budget 2023: Advertising executives share their expectations in taglines

Union Budget 2023: Advertising executives share their expectations in taglines

How it Works

Women's IPL: WPL 2023 likely to score high on advertising opportunity, viewership

Women's IPL: WPL 2023 likely to score high on advertising opportunity, viewership