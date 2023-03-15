Bite-sized gaming content goes big in India: Brands take notice of growing trend

The gaming industry has exploded in India with over 507 million gamers, leading to a surge in popularity for live streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Loco and Rooter, which offer various entertainment options for fans of all ages and interests. It’s no surprise then that major media companies, including Netflix and Disney, are heavily investing in gaming content, recognizing its potential as a significant force in all things entertainment, engagement and reach building. This trend has given rise to the popularity of bite-sized content, with reels and shorts becoming new favorites among gaming influencers and brands alike.

Brands such as H&M, Asus, Pepsi, HP India, and OnePlus are realizing the potential of bite size gaming content. They are partnering with creators to tap into this market. Interestingly non-endemic categories (categories not directly related to gaming), including lifestyle, home appliances and telecom, are also recognizing the value of collaborating with gaming influencers, and are approaching agencies to explore these partnerships.

“Bite sized content is easy to digest and a powerful way to deliver impact in a small time. Brands often want bite-sized content in their deliverables mix, because of its sheer reach and simplicity,” says Animesh Agarwal, founder and CEO at esports consulting and talent agency 8Bit Creatives.

In recent years, many gamers have turned to content creation as a way to share their gaming experiences and connect with their audience. With the rise of platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok, gamers are creating a variety of content, from live streaming gameplay to making short clips showcasing their skills, humor, and personality.

Many gamers have found success by leveraging the short-form video format, creating engaging content that can be quickly consumed by their followers. These short clips often feature highlights from their gameplay, funny moments, and reactions to in-game events. Some gamers have even turned their content creation into a lucrative career, earning money through sponsorships, advertising revenue, and merchandise sales. As the gaming industry continues to grow, we can expect to see more gamers exploring the world of content creation and finding new ways to connect with their audience.

Brands such as T-series, Boat, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Cello, Flipkart Video, KFC, Bingo and Swiggy have been working with 8bit creators for bite-sized content and the space is significantly growing, says Agarwal.

The key to creating viral videos in the format, he adds, is similar to any other genre of content. It needs to be “witty, engaging and entertaining”.

Overall, India's short-form video (SFV) market is predicted to grow exponentially to 500-600 million users by 2025 and may even surpass OTT/streaming video users. This can be attributed to affordable smartphones and cheap data plans, making SFV more accessible. The trend presents a massive opportunity for content creators and brands to reach their target audiences across sectors, including gaming and esports.

"As the gaming industry continues to grow in India, it's important to note that one in three gamers consume gaming content, with around 125-150 million people accessing content across various platforms," says Piyush Kumar, Founder & CEO, Rooter.

Reeling them in

Kumar’s platform Rooter has a section dedicated to bite-sized content, and it’s called Reels.

Explaining the popularity of the offering, Kumar says, “For new users, short-form video content is an effective onboarding tool, and Reels has seen a significant increase in consumption with users watching an average of 18 reels per day. In fact, around 25% of the time spent on the Rooter app is on Reels.”

“Reels are a great way to engage the next 75-100 million users with bite-sized content that can go viral,” adds Kumar.

"Not everyone has the time to spend 30-40 minutes on the platform, and Reels are also used for various purposes, such as calling out for live streams, sharing highlights, showcasing streamers' lifestyles, and combining music and gaming content,” says Kumar.

Of the 1.2 million people creating content on Rooter, 50,000 creators are making Reels.

According to Kumar, brands are specifically looking at Reels inventory for advertising. Thanks to the high CTR (clickthrough rate) of this bite size content.

Payel Dutta, a Reels creator, says she finds 25-50 second Reels to be the perfect way to engage with gaming enthusiasts of all ages. “These short, snappy videos allow me to pack an extra dose of entertainment into each clip. I often use trending Reels music and themes to keep things fresh and engaging. I have worked with multiple brands in the past, and I find that reels are a great way to showcase their products in a fun and engaging way,” she says. Dutta has worked with brands such as Howzat, Intel, Infinix Mobile, Zupee and many more

Aspirational brands want in, too

Talking of brand interest in the space, it is surprising to see aspirational brands such as Gucci, Mercedes, etc. invest in gaming, considering that a majority of the gaming target audience is still years away from being able to consider purchasing from these brands. However, be it aspirational brands, or fast-moving brands such as KFC, Too Yum, etc, every brand category is seeing merit in this space, says Rohit Agarwal, founder and director at Alpha Zegus, a marketing agency specialising in gaming and lifestyle.

“We have also seen several non-endemic brands such as Tata, Hyundai, Kingfisher, etc. test waters in this space and drive successful results, either in the form of views/engagement or demand generation. Endemic brands are increasing their spends in the space every year and more endemic brands are being created each year due to the size and opportunity in this market. All in all, it's a great place to be for a forward-thinking brand,” says Agarwal.

What are brands thinking?

Brands such as Mountain Dew, which have been actively connecting with the gaming community for several years now, believe gaming sometimes is a natural fit for their target audience.

“As a youth centric brand, we try to connect with the youngsters through their interests and passions, and gaming is a key way to do so. By leveraging the passion that gamers have for their hobby, Mountain Dew is able to create a strong emotional connection with its target audience,” says Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India.