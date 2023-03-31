comScore

Bang In The Middle's Prathap Suthan on why he will never quit being a copywriter

Copywriting is one of the professions in danger with AI tools taking centre stage. Prathap Suthan, CCO, Bang In The Middle talks about the importance of copywriting in advertising and why the ad industry will always need copywriters.

By  Prathap SuthanMar 31, 2023 11:11 AM
"I am in advertising. I am in creative. I am a copywriter. And I am not quitting this business. Neither should you. Not now. Not ever." - Prathap Suthan, CCO, Bang In The Middle

I can be young. Gawky. Old. Shy. Romantic. Eccentric. Learned. Foolish.

Or I can be a vicious pit bull with two jaws of severe dental problems.

I can be anyone. I am paid to be efficiently schizophrenic.

I can be Captain Cook on a voyage across the Pacific. I can be an acid rocker tripping on psychedelic life. I can be Sobers playing T20 in Hawaii.

I can be black and white at meetings, slightly turquoise at lunch, and be very colourful on Wednesday mornings.

I can be in the middle of the Sahara, watching sharks ski down snow slopes, chasing long necked hippos, snacking on broccoli burgers and drinking pumpkin champagne.

I can be inventive, innovative or boringly inflective, with a Gothic skew.

I can create anything in my head, and it doesn’t have to respect gravity.

Or consider relative consequences of anything that Einstein theorised.

I can buck rules. I can duck rules. I can rewrite history. I can draw new geography.

I can borrow Spain. I can import Russia. I can buy Neptune. I can sell Pluto.

I can officially sit at home all day and brood over karma. Or hatch dodo eggs.

I can build space rockets. I can trash missiles. I can chomp nuclear bombs. I can burp oxygen.

I can eat anything. I can drink everything. I can get pretty delirious overdosing on cucumbers.

I can do whatever inside my mind. I can lock my gates inside out.

I can be a father, or mother, or son, or daughter, or cousin, or a pet cactus.

I can be a sofa, a couch, or a dining table with three legs and a possible fever.

I can get inside a goat’s stomach. I can talk to a pebble. I can discuss world economics with John Lennon’s poster.

I can fall in love. I can fall out of love. I can float in and out of hate.

I can have 4 mouths, and 17 eyes in every shade of wine.

I can be articulate. I can be respectful. I can be middle class at 2.37 pm.

I can declare wars. I can start revolutions. I can pick up a fight with a grumpy cloud.

I can go ahead in time. I can go back into the past. With anyone for company.

I can be sensible. I can be illogical. I can be commonplace. I can be exotic.

I can be relevant. I can find meaning. I can be original. I can be expertly fake.

I can travel on the back of a bumblebee. I can barbecue a not so friendly barracuda underwater.

I can fly with an eagle, pluck its feathers, and paint it purple before it lands.

And I can also be the owner of the one camel that speaks Dutch.

In fact, I can be who I want to be, go where I want to go, and do what I want to do.

I am only limited by my imagination, civility, and at times by budgets decided by people who also procure milk powder for their offices.

I am in advertising. I am in creative. I am a copywriter. And I am not quitting this business.

Neither should you. Not now. Not ever.

The writer is the co-founder and CCO Bang In The Middle. Views expressed are personal.


First Published on Mar 31, 2023 11:11 AM

