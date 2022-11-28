Ad volumes per match during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 saw 47 percent drop over 2021: TAM

The cricket fever did not contribute much to the AdEx this year. The T20 World Cup that generally gives the AdEx a boost, in fact saw a drop this year. As per TAM, ad Volumes per match during ICC T20 WC 2022 saw a drop of 47 percent over ICC T20 WC 2021. The number of categories that advertised last season fell from 48 to 46, followed by the number of advertisers that also saw a drop. The number of advertisers in 2021 was 57, while this year it stood at 50. Similarly, there were 84 brands that advertised in ICC T20 2021 and this year it was 80.

Interestingly though, between the two consecutive T20 World Cups, ecom-gaming was one category that was common among the top five category list.

In fact, ecom-gaming topped with 20 percent share of ad volumes during ICC T20 WC 2022. Last year the category was at 6%. Also, Dream11 was the only common brand among the top five during ICC T20 WC 2021 and ICC T20 WC 2022. The other top brands in the category were Head Digital Works and Playgames 24x7.

Also Read: Gaming and esports firms tap into the clash of cricket and festive season to drive user growth

After ecom-gaming, the other leading categories were aerated soft drinks, smart phones, wires and cables and perfumes and deodorants.

The new categories that advertised this season included corporate-petroleum products, laptops and notebooks, non-aerated soft drink, readymade garments and branded salts.

There were also some categories that went completely missing at this year’s ICC T20 World Cup. They were ecom-financial services, ecom-pharma, ecom-online shopping, pan masala and retail outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion.