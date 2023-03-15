72 percent Indians love to snack when feeling happy: Godrej report

There is a strong link between the state of mind and what one eats. When stress is skyrocketing and one’s mood is plunging, it’s only natural to turn to comfort food. Calling for happiness to be given greater priority, this International Day of Happiness (March 20th), ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ - The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez, a leading brand of frozen ready-to-cook products, reveals that 72 percent Indians confessed to snacking more when they are happy, highlighting how snacking is perceived as a mood uplifter. Amongst those who connect snacking with their mood, 70 percent Indians feel satisfied, happy, and excited after consuming snacks.

When compared across regions, the Godrej Yummiez report highlights that Eastern India showed the maximum skew with 75 percent of its citizens snacking more when they are happy. North, West, and South India showed near similar levels of emotions scoring 72 percent, 67 percent, and 74 percent respectively. The above findings get even more corroborated when looked at across cities.

Amongst cities, people from Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, snack more when they are happy with Delhi topping the list at 81 percent, followed by Chennai and Hyderabad at 77 percent each, and Kolkata at 75 percent, indicating that locals of these cities find snacks as mood uplifters. Besides, the average for Mumbai stood at 68 percent, and the average for Ahmedabad residents opting for snacks when happy is 67 percent. This is followed by Pune and Bengaluru at 66 percent each, Lucknow at 62 percent, and Jaipur at 61 percent.

Another aspect that came up in The India Snacking Report by Godrej Yummiez was the food-mood connection in both genders, revealing that 74 percent women and 70 percent men snack more when they are happy.

Speaking on the insights and the report, Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), said, “As the foremost player in the ready-to-cook category, Godrej Yummiez strives to understand the dynamic patterns defining snacking amongst people in the country. The India Snacking Report clearly showcases that mood emerges as an important enabler while emphasizing on the growing perception of how Indian consumers perceive snacking as a mood uplifter.”