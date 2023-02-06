comScore

Zoo Media’s FoxyMoron appoints Vivek Das as chief executive officer

Vivek Das, who was previously the vice president at WPP’s Mindshare, in his present role, he will build an inclusive and world class digital team capable of delivering outcomes focused digital solutions to clients.

By  Storyboard18Feb 6, 2023 12:35 PM
Das has worn both business and strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands. They include Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group & Apollo Tyres etc

Zoo Media’s flagship, full funnel creative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Vivek Das as its chief executive officer. Das will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, founding partners of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

Das, who is armed with two decades of experience in building digital businesses at scale, will build an inclusive and world class digital team capable of delivering outcomes focused digital solutions to clients.

Previously, Das was the vice president at WPP’s Mindshare, where he was responsible for driving digital transformation across network clients. Das has worn both business and strategy hats leading large clusters of clients across geographical markets and marquee brands. They include Disney Star, PepsiCo, Ford India, Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, AMEX, Lufthansa, YUM Brands, The Muthoot Group & Apollo Tyres etc.

Gupta, co-founder, Zoo Media and FoxyMoron said, “Having known Vivek professionally for a long time, we are delighted to finally have him amongst us. While his professional credentials speak for themselves, what drove us to him was the alignment of vision and values. Our vision of building a data obsessed and customer experience focussed agency will come to the fore under his leadership. His ability to build process focused, high performing teams makes me excited for the future of FoxyMoron.”

Das stated, “I am thrilled to join Zoo Media and FoxyMoron at this inflection point in their journey. We are structured to unlock exponential growth through digital transformation and the true integration of content, media, data and technology. FoxyMoron is integrated by design, and we want to use this platform to elevate the impact on brands and their customers. I am excited to be leading a passionate, best in class team with high energy and the willingness to break the age-old advertising paradigm.”


