Zoo Media enters New York; partners with Dawn

Independent agency network, Zoo Media, has announced the launch of its first global office in New York, in partnership with independent agency collective Dawn.

The Zoo Media network is a multi-speciality, integrated media network. It consists of 11 agency brands including the flagship full funnel creative and performance digital agency, FoxyMoron, and web3 rights and services company, Metaform amongst other prominent agencies. Founded by Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, the network comprises homegrown, acquired, and joint venture agencies across content, media, data and technology. Zoo Media houses a team of over 600 plus specialists servicing both domestic and international clients including Netflix, YouTube, Tinder, Kellogg’s, P&G, Unilever.

Dawn is the portfolio of 15 plus independent, specialist, marketing services agencies with a focus on centralized data science, advanced analytics, and econometric measurement. The collective includes renowned agencies like Barkley, Crossmedia, Definition 6, Co: Collective, and Rethink amongst other illustrious agencies.

Speaking on the partnership and the foray into global expansion, Suveer Bajaj co-founder Zoo Media, said, “After having consolidated a stronghold position for ourselves in India and the Middle East a leading integrated marketing technology network, expanding our offices into North America was the natural next step. Our prowess in the North American market, lies in the range of integrated services which include our best-in-class Web3.0, metaverse, and blockchain offerings. In light of this vision, we are happy to have partnered with Dawn and find ourselves among the leading independent agencies in and outside the US to bring our best-in-class marketing technology services to the shores of the US."

Pratik Gupta, co-founder Zoo Media, added, “We’re well on our way to globalize our ambition of taking Indian creativity and technology to the world. We’re excited to work with the agencies within Dawn and bring them the scale of offshore Indian talent”

On the partnership Dawn CEO Bob Kantor said, “Zoo Media has industry-leading technology and development expertise critical to today’s marketers and the modern marketing model. Our agency partners and clients recognize that modern marketing includes the complement of brilliant strategy/creative with marketing technology.”