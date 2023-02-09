comScore

Yum! Brands gets Aparna Bhawal as chief marketing officer

Aparna Bhawal will look into marketing at KFC India and the partner countries.

Fast Food corporation Yum! Brands has brought Aparna Bhawal on board as the chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for marketing at KFC India and partner countries.

She joins from HT Media where she held the position of vice president - marketing.

Bhawal is armed with an experience of three decades and has been a part of organisations like First City Publications, GE Money, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare India, and The Coca-Cola Company.

She holds a degree in Economics from Shriram College of Commerce, and an MBA in marketing from Symbiosis International University.


